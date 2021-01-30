BOSWELL – United got a huge first quarter by tournament MVP Austin Kovalcik as the Lions led from start to finish in a 67-57 victory over Bishop McCort to capture the boys championship of the 54th Annual Boswell Jaycees Holiday Tournament that was postponed last month because of the COVID-19 shutdown.
“The last two days have been really good,” Kovalcik said. “We had a really close game (Friday) with Westmont, and then (Saturday) another tough one with Bishop McCort. They really started focusing on me there in the third quarter, but my teammates where able to pick up the slack and we shot the ball very well from the foul line to secure the win.”
United head coach Matt Rodkey was not surprised by senior Kovalcik winning the MVP award while leading his team with 15 points on the night.
“Austin is a great kid," Rodkey said. "He really is taking the younger kids under his wing and teaching them the right way to play the game and setting a great example. He works so hard at what he does, and he is a silent leader on this team, but he’s just such a great kid.”
In the opening minutes, it was United setting the tempo as the Lions opened an 8-0 lead through the first three minutes of the game. Trystan Fornari, who led all scorers with 23 points, broke the ice for Bishop McCort.
But it was Kovalcik who took control of the glass, scoring several second chance points as the Lions held a 22-14 lead after one.
In the second quarter, Bishop McCort began to get the offense going a little better as Dylan Crocco countered the nine scored by Kovalcik in the first by hitting the offensive glass hard as the teams traded baskets. A basket by Fornari near the midpoint of the quarter cut the Lions lead to 26-21, but a late 3-pointer by United’s Johnny Muchesko helped push the Lions lead back to 39-29 as the teams headed to the locker room.
In the third, Bishop McCort began stealing the momentum of the game as the Crushers' defensive pressure cooled off the hot-shooting Lions attack, and Fornari scored all nine of the points in the quarter – including a nice reverse layup that cut the lead to 42-38 late in the third. A shot just before the buzzer by Ben Tomb for United made it a 44-38 game heading to the final quarter.
The Lions began to come back to start the fourth, and forced Bishop McCort into several fouls, and United was clutch from the charity strip. The Lions shot 24-28 for the night, including 15-16 in final quarter to seal the win and give United the sweep of the tournament to go with the girls 69-41 win earlier in the evening.
The foul shooting really was the difference according to United head coach Matt Rodkey.
“We got into our sets in the fourth quarter much better," he said, "and once we started taking it to the basket, they fouled us, and our boys came up big there in the final quarter.”
Rodkey hopes to use this game as a springboard for a huge game next week against West Shamokin.
“These last two games we had to find a way to finish games out, and we expect another one with them," he said. "We can use what we learned these last two days to help us in what should be a tough battle for both teams.”
For Bishop McCort head coach Chris Pfeil it was the tail of two halves, and he wants to use this game to teach his younger players as the continue their tough conference schedule.
“They came out fast there in the first half, but we held them to just five field goals in the second half, but there foul shooting just killed us," Pfeil said. "In a shortened season like this year, we need to grow every game and we have a mix of kids that are seasoned and some that are new to varsity basketball, but we need to use this to get better because the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference is very tough. It seems that all the teams are starting to get their legs since the layoff, but it should make for a fun month of February as we will look to try and make that run to make playoffs.”
Named to the All-Tournament team where Westmont’s Austin Svencer, Bishop McCort’s Fornari and Dylan Crocco, and United’s Muchesko and Kovalcik.
The high scorer for the tournament was Fornari with 41 points, and Kovalcik took home the MVP award.
