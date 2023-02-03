No. 4 seed United (17-0) will take on top-seeded Penns Valley (13-0) in the District 6 Class 2A dual tournament semifinals at 11 a.m. Saturday.
No. 2 seed Huntingdon (17-3) meets third-seeded Bald Eagle Area (10-3) in the other semifinal.
The championship and consolation matches will begin at roughly 1 p.m. at Penns Valley. Saturday’s champion will await the winner of Monday’s match between the District 11 runner-up and No. 3 seed from District 3 in Thursday’s PIAA first round at Giant Center in Hershey.
On Tuesday, United defeated No. 5 seed Mount Union 50-15. In the other quarterfinals, Penns Valley topped Philipsburg-Osceola 56-12, Huntingdon edged Bellefonte 33-28 and Bald Eagle Area took care of Forest Hills 51-18.
