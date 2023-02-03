Sawyer McGinnis, Babin Yocum

United’s Sawyer McGinnis (top) rolls Mount Union’s Babin Yocum before pinning him in their 215-pound session during a PIAA District 6 Class 2A duals meet in Armagh, PA., Tuesday, Jan.31, 2023.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

No. 4 seed United (17-0) will take on top-seeded Penns Valley (13-0) in the District 6 Class 2A dual tournament semifinals at 11 a.m. Saturday.

No. 2 seed Huntingdon (17-3) meets third-seeded Bald Eagle Area (10-3) in the other semifinal.

The championship and consolation matches will begin at roughly 1 p.m. at Penns Valley. Saturday’s champion will await the winner of Monday’s match between the District 11 runner-up and No. 3 seed from District 3 in Thursday’s PIAA first round at Giant Center in Hershey.

On Tuesday, United defeated No. 5 seed Mount Union 50-15. In the other quarterfinals, Penns Valley topped Philipsburg-Osceola 56-12, Huntingdon edged Bellefonte 33-28 and Bald Eagle Area took care of Forest Hills 51-18.

