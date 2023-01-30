In order, Penns Valley, Huntingdon, Bald Eagle Area and United earned the top four seeds in this year’s District 6 Class 2A duals wrestling tournament.
The top four teams will host first-round and quarterfinal matches starting at 5:30 or 6 p.m. Tuesday. Winners of the first-round contests will face the top four squads with byes afterwards on Tuesday.
No. 5 seed Mount Union faces No. 12 Southern Huntingdon County at United. The winner will face the Lions.
Forest Hills, the two-time defending champion and No. 6 seed, will meet Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference foe and No. 11 seed Penn Cambria at No. 3 seed Bald Eagle Area. On Jan. 17, the Rangers defeated the Panthers 42-30. Tuesday’s victor will face the Eagles.
No. 7 seed Bellefonte matches up against No. 10 West Branch. The victor will face No. 2 Huntingdon.
Eighth-seeded Philipsburg- Osceola meets No. 9 Juniata, with the winner set to match up against No. 1 seed Penns Valley.
All four quarterfinal winners will advance to Saturday’s semifinals.
