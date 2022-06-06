NEW CASTLE, Pa. – It looked like the Union High School softball team was going into extra innings against Shade on Monday.
Shade's Tara Corradini hit a flyout to Mallory Gorgacz, allowing Emily Rapsky to tag up and tie the game at 3 in the top of the seventh inning.
The Lady Scots' Allie Ross and Raquel Zarlingo would deny Shade any chance of extra innings at Neshannock High School, though. Ross hit a leadoff triple in the bottom of the seventh, and a single by Zarlingo brought her home to defeat the Lady Panthers, 4-3, in the first round of the PIAA Class 1A playoffs.
"It was a big switch from the last team we saw. I was surprised I hit it in the first place," Ross said of the leadoff triple. "I was just really hoping. I needed to get a hit. If I didn't, the whole atmosphere would be down, and I didn't want to lose it for our team. We made history last week. We made history again today. I didn't want to end the streak."
"That was clutch because she was struggling there a few games before," Union coach Doug Fisher said of Ross. "Then she came up and she said, 'Oh, I missed that ball out there. I'm sorry,' because she got tied up, and I said, 'This one's on you right here. Help us out right here.'"
Union (23-1) had nine hits in the game.
"It was a good game. I knew coming up here we could play with them," Shade coach Jason Baer said. "We kind of beat ourselves the first couple innings. We left six girls on base there in the first three innings, and Tara (Corradini), our pitcher, pitched a heck of game. Union, they've got a good team, a good pitcher. Just a couple of mistakes that really hurt us."
This is the first time Union, the WPIAL Class 1A champions, has advanced to the second round of the PIAA playoffs.
"I'm pretty proud of the girls," Fisher said. "We'll just keep our heads down and keep going at it."
Mia Preuhs earned the victory. She went the distance, surrendering eight hits, three runs – all earned – with three walks and 12 strikeouts.
"Just amazing," Fisher said of Preuhs. "Not much you can say. Those two words go together, her and amazing."
Shade struck first at the top of the third inning, when Cassidy Mauger hit a line-drive double to left field and advanced to third base on the throw while Jaedyn Krupper went home.
The Lady Scots responded in the bottom of the third when Tori May hit a double to right field, driving in Zarlingo and tie the game at 1.
"That's why she's the (No. 2) hitter," Fisher said of Mays. "She's able to adjust to all kinds of speeds. She gets it a little sooner than everybody else and that's why she's in that two spot."
Preuhs would rope one out of the park in the bottom of the third to bring home May and make the score 3-1.
"I didn't expect to hit it, but it helped with the runs," Preuhs said of the home run. "We weren't hitting at that time that much. We started hitting at the end of the game, and if we didn't get that we'd be down, and it kind of helped me pitching knowing we had a lead."
A lot of the deep hits Union had during the game were cut short by the Lady Panthers' outfield.
"(Corradini) was throwing us high and she was a little bit slower, so we were popping everything up," Fisher said. "We were getting too much hang time out there, and that doesn't help when they've got a good outfield. They do got a good outfield."
The score would remain 3-1 until Shade's Rylee Pongrac knocked home a run in the top of the sixth to make it 3-2. Gorgacz capped the top of the sixth with a diving catch to end the threat of a tied game.
"I feel like we just can't get, like, big-headed. We need to calm down and just play our game," Preuhs said on advancing to the second round. "Keep playing our game and then we have a pretty good chance of going even further."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.