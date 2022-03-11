KITTANNING – Bishop Carroll Catholic managed to hit only 25% from the floor and went on to suffer a 49-28 loss to WPIAL runner-up Union in a PIAA Class 1A second-round basketball playoff game on Friday night at Armstrong High School.
The decision brought an end to an eight-game winning streak that vaulted the three-time District 6 champion Huskies into the state playoffs.
“I wouldn’t ask anything more out of these guys,” Bishop Carroll coach Cosie Aliquo said.
“The seniors leave here with three District 6 titles. I don’t ask for much more from them than that.”
Evan Amigh, one of four seniors, led the Huskies (17-10) with seven points. Nate Dumm, Thomas Heinrich and Tim Golden are the other seniors.
“They’re well-coached; they’re going to run their style,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “But we’re going to try to speed you up, speed you up.”
The Scotties will face District 9 champion Elk County Catholic, a 65-53 winner over District 10 champion Farrell, in a quarterfinal on Tuesday at a site and time to be announced.
Union, the WPIAL runner-up, wasted no time showing its desire to shoot the 3-pointer. Matthew Stanley (two 3s) and Peyton Lombardo helped the Scotties attain a 15-8 lead at the end of the first period.
“I didn’t think we shot well tonight, but we’re capable of that,” Coach Stanley said. “But I think they were closing out well. They’d get hands in your face.”
“We tried to speed the pace up,” Aliquo said. “We just couldn’t. When you don’t score, you’re not going to speed up any pace.”
A 6-0 run in the middle of the second quarter staked Union to a 21-10 lead at the 3:26 mark.
The Stanley twins (Matthew and Mark) outscored Bishop Carroll by themselves, 19-14, in a first half that concluded with Union ahead, 26-14.
“They got that lead on us, and it was tough to come back,” Aliquo said. “At the times we had a chance to come back, we didn’t put it in the basket.”
The Scotties amassed 21 offensive rebounds, and cashed in numerous second and third chances.
“They definitely beat us on the boards,” Aliquo said.
“When we miss them, we go get them,” Stanley said. “We want the pace our way, and I felt good in the second quarter.”
Dumm hit a pair of free throws to cut the Union lead to 35-22 with 2:40 left in the third period.
“We had it to 13, and when we missed the 3 that would have put it to 10,” Aliquo said. “And when it gets to 10, we’d have a chance. But right there we missed it and they went down and scored.”
Three-point field goals by Lombardo and Matt Stanley in the closing minute pushed the Union lead to 43-24 at the end of three.
The teams combined for 10 points in the final period.
“Once we got that distance, I knew they were going to have trouble catching up,” Stanley said.
Matt Stanley led all scorers with 19 points, including five 3-pointers. His twin brother, Mark, added 12 points, all from inside the arc.
Coach Stanley pointed out, however, his team is more than one that lives and dies by the 3-pointer.
“We can go inside,” he said.
“In fact, when I was coming out, we were talking about (how) Mark’s got to get some more touches inside because he’ll kick it out, and those are our best 3s, coming from inside.
“(The Huskies) were collapsing, but we can score inside.”
