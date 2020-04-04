While the beginning of spring generally green flags the start of auto racing at area facilities, those tracks find themselves in the same holding pattern as the rest of the sports world due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bedford, Dog Hollow and Jennerstown speedways were all set to get going in late March or in April.
General Manager Billy Hribar said that Jennerstown’s regular season is not set to get underway until May 9.
“Our No. 1 priority at Jennerstown is the safety of the drivers, the fans, the crew members and the employees,” Hribar said. “We will abide by all state and federal guidelines with the social distancing and remain closed. Fortunately for us, we have pushed back our opening the last couple years to May because you just don’t know what the weather is going to be like on the mountain.
“As of right now we are planning to open on May 9, but we have a Plan A, B, C and D in draft form. We are prepared to go about this any way possible.
“We want to do our part making sure that we can race safely as soon as we can.”
On its schedule, Jennerstown Speedway has practice days set for April 18, April 25 and May 2 before opening the season with regular racing for late models, modifieds, street stocks, four-cylinders and chargers.
“We’ve often had snow on our practice days and that’s one of the reasons why we’ve started the season a little later,” Hribar said. “It’s not a total loss if we lose the practice days. We will adjust.”
The 2019 divisional titles went to Teddy Gibala of Coulter (late models) Anthony Aiello of White Oak (modifieds), Aaron Van Fleet of Scottdale (street stocks), Dale Kimberly of Sutersville (chargers) and Brent Bickerstaff of Herminie (four cylinders).
One of the most anticipated races of the season is the return of the NASCAR Whelen Modifieds on May 23.
“I am in constant communication with them, sometimes two or three times a day,” Hribar said. “As of right now, that race is still anticipated to be run on May 23. They are governed by the hierarchy of NASCAR, but as of right now, speaking with the series director, it’s a go.
“They have lost several other races before that event so there is the potential that Jennerstown could be the season opener for the series, but of course that is contingent on a number of things.”
• Dog Hollow, located in Strongstown, was set to hold test and tune days on April 11-12 and 18-19 with the official opener set for April 24 featuring limited lates, crate late models, pure stocks and four cylinders.
The defending race champions are Mike Laughard (super late models), Tim Snare (crate late models), Chad Helman (semi lates), Brad Benton (pure stocks) and Dylan Young (four cylinders).
The seventh annual Shawn ‘Sheetz’ McGarvey Memorial Special is scheduled for May 24.
• Bedford has a notice posted on its website which states: “In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in compliance with Governor Wolf’s restrictions on business and large gatherings, racing has been suspended until further notice. Beginning with our (March 29) practice session, all Bedford events will be postponed until the restrictions are lifted. Speedway officials continue to monitor the situation, and plan on resuming events as soon as the situation allows us to. We will continue to post updates, and look forward to the resumption of racing as soon as possible.”
Bedford, which runs late models, modifieds, semi lates, pure stocks and four cylinders, was to have its tune and test day on March 29, and its car show this Sunday. The 84th regular season was set to get underway on April 10.
The Johnny Grum Classic featuring the All-Star Circuit of Champions 410 sprints and sport modifieds is the first big show on the schedule, set for April 19.
Defending regular season champions at Bedford are Andy Haus (late models), Taylor Farling (late model sportsman), Daniel Cornman (modifieds), Bob Jay (semi lates), Josh Frankenberry (pure stocks) and Ryan Peer (four cylinders).
