As the four-time defending District 6 Class 2A football champion, Richland entered the 2022 season wearing a figurative target.
At the season’s outset, the Rams returned enough key players to be in their familiar spot as a top contender in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
But Richland also missed standout graduates such as quarterback Kellan Stahl and receiver/defensive back Griffin LaRue, as well as a group of standout linemen.
So, a 10-0 record and the top seed in District 6 2A are even more impressive accomplishments as the Rams prepare to host No. 8 West Shamokin at 7 p.m. Friday at Herlinger Field.
“This group really has had a focus all year long of creating their own identity as a team,” said Richland coach Brandon Bailey.
“I’m so proud of them, and how they’ve come together and fought through so much adversity, some injuries, and continued to compete.”
Richland made an early statement with a 35-28 Week 2 victory at Central against the defending District 6 Class 3A champion and a state semifinalist in 2021.
Home wins over LHAC heavyweights Penn Cambria (49-42) and Bedford (25-23) also highlighted an undefeated run through the conference.
“It was such a unique season,” Bailey said. “We knew we had some core players back. Unfortunately, a bunch of those guys got hurt with season-ending injuries.
“We relied on some young guys in roles they may not have been expected to be in. We finished the season as league champs and undefeated.”
Richland has won five District 6-2A titles in the previous 10 seasons (2012, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021).
This season, senior quarterback Sam Penna has emerged as a leader capable of making big plays by throwing the ball after a couple seasons catching it from the graduated Stahl.
Penna is second in the area with 1,814 passing yards (116 of 163) and has thrown for 20 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Junior running back Evan McCracken is fourth in the area with 1,262 rushing yards and 19 rushing TDs. McCracken has 27 catches for 439 receiving yards and six TDs.
His 62-yard interception return for a touchdown at Central helped seal Richland’s win. So far, that is the only interception thrown by Scarlet Dragons’ record-breaking quarterback Jeff Hoenstine, who has 40 touchdown passes this season after throwing for 57 TDs last year.
“The expectation of wining and expectation of putting out a great product is something our players take pride in,” Bailey said.
“They’ve maybe exceeded expectations and hopefully they will put us in a position to play for another district title.”
The offensive and defensive lines have been sturdy again. Despite missing time due to an injury in recent weeks, Rams senior Jordan Nichols has an area-high 16 sacks. Richland has a combined seven interceptions.
“Great team defense,” Bailey said. “Everybody, all 11 players doing their job and trusting each other, allows for somebody like Jordan Nichols to have so many sacks.
“People are covered downfield. There is pressure from guys like the linebackers.
“He’s a special talent and he’s had a great season for us.”
The Rams will face a 5-5 West Shamokin team that secured the final playoff spot with a wild 41-35 victory at North Star in the Heritage Conference/WestPAC crossover.
Junior Lou Swartz had led the team with 765 passing yards and 1,162 rushing yards as well as a combined 25 touchdowns. But after injuries took a toll in recent weeks, fourth-string quarterback Dylan Wolfe produced a 244-yard, four-touchdown game at North Star.
“Defensively, they have some players who really get after it and play aggressive football,” Bailey said. “They’ll be a test. They’ve had a battle of the injury bug as well, but they’ve overcome that to win their Week 10 game to ensure they got a spot in the playoffs.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
