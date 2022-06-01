BEDFORD – Undefeated Everett relied on Olivia Hillegas’ pitching, solid defense behind her and just enough offense to defeat a scrappy Chestnut Ridge team 4-1 in the District 5 Class 2A softball championship game on Wednesday at Bedford High School.
“This year has been a labor of love for me. We have worked so hard,” said Everett coach Jackie Levy, whose top-seeded team is 21-0. “These girls were hungry all year long. They’ve been putting in the work.
“Chestnut Ridge is a fantastic team, so we knew we were going to have to be aggressive and play really good defense. We knew they were going to put the ball in play.”
Hillegas struck out five batters and walked none while scattering five hits. She retired the Lions in order in the first, third, fourth and fifth innings.
“The girls really came through. Liv pitched a fantastic game,” Levy said. “Their pitcher, Brittany (Motter), did a very nice job as well. We really worked with our girls on staying down through the zone, staying off the high stuff. We did enough to win today.”
Chestnut Ridge was limited to Natalie Short’s infield single in the second inning until Jenna Mauck laced a solid single to right field in the sixth.
Second-seeded Ridge produced three hits and scored its lone run in the top of the seventh, as Alyssa Henderson, Isabella Giovanelli and Ryley Ansell each singled to left field, with Ansell plating Henderson.
“We never gave up. We started off slow,” Chestnut Ridge coach Greg Lazor said. “We didn’t get a base hit (out of the infield) maybe until the (sixth) inning. Hillegas pitched a really good game, keeping us off-balance.
“We just couldn’t put a solid hit out there. The defense played behind her and they played a great game.”
Everett’s Denae Mobus, Hillegas and Kirstin Feathers each had a double. Cloe Price singled and scored a run.
The Warriors also made several solid plays in the field, especially on hard-hit fly balls into the outfield.
“Sometimes defense is the best offense,” said Levy, whose team will play the District 7 runner-up in the first round of the PIAA Tournament. “If you can score a few runs and you can hold them, that is just as good as having a bunch of hits sometimes.
“Defense wins championships is what I’ve been preaching to the girls all year long. This is a testament to that.”
Chestnut Ridge, the district champion last season, closed at 14-8.
“The seniors, remember all the good times and the championships they did win. The youth, remember the moment,” Lazor said. “Last year everyone is smiling and hugging and loving life. Great times. You don’t know what great times are unless you have bad times.
“That’s what makes great times special, moments like this.”
Lazor said he appreciated the effort his Lions displayed all season.
“Great bunch of girls, great team leaders,” Lazor said of his seniors. “Fun to be around. Love the sport. They’re a pleasure to coach, and they’re going to be successful in everything they do because they have a great mind-set for it.
“A great season,” Lazor added. “A lot of youth on our team. A lot of youth came through and did some very good things for a high-class softball team. The future’s bright if they keep working.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.