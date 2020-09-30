Berlin Brothersvalley has outscored three WestPAC opponents by a cumulative 154-7 total entering Week 4.
The 154 certainly is impressive.
But the 7 might be even more telling.
“We just have a lot of depth and we’re able to rotate guys and keep them fresh,” said veteran Berlin coach Doug Paul, whose undefeated Mountaineers host 1-2 North Star on Friday night. “The keys are the defense just plays fast at all positions – the defensive line, the secondary and the linebackers.”
Berlin Brothersvalley posted shutouts over Shade (56-0) and Conemaugh Township (49-0) the opening two weeks of the season and allowed only one touchdown to Blacklick Valley (49-7) last week.
“On the defensive line, Brady Boburchock and Randy Delancy have been having exceptional seasons so far,” Paul said of the senior duo. “They’ve been double-teamed and they’ve been able to get off them.”
At linebacker, junior Hunter Cornell has a team-high 22 tackles, senior Tuck Hillegass has 17 stops and senior Preston Foor has 16 tackles.
“They’ve just been flying all over the place,” Paul said.
The secondary also has experienced playmakers in seniors Will Spochart (one interception, 11 tackles), Charlie Fisher (two interceptions, one fumble recovery, seven tackles) and Isaac Etris (one pass defensed, four tackles) and sophomore Ryan Blubaugh (three passes defensed, seven tackles).
“It’s been a total team effort,” the coach said.
Paul has been pleased with how his team has responded to the combination of high expecations and the uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been such a rollercoaster offseason,” Paul said. “Were you going to be playing? We told them each week you’ve got to make the most of it. Hopefully we can get a full season in but you just never know.
“Some of these kids were part of that basketball team that got their season cut short right before that state championship,” Paul said of players such as Spochart, Foor, Hillegass, Blubaugh and the injured Abe Countryman.
Paul said that 50% capacity at the Snyder of Berlin Complex will allow approximately 1,100 people to participate in senior night on Friday.
North Star, under first-year Cougars head coach Bob Landis, is coming off a victory over Meyersdale last week.
“Watching them on film they’re definitely improved from last season,” Paul said. “They’ve got a couple young guys that really jump out at me on film. You can tell they’re buying into what Coach Landis is doing there. They’re going to be flying high coming into Berlin on Friday night.”
Path to End Zone: Windber Area senior Aaron Willis has used multiple ways to reach the end zone through three weeks.
Last week against Shade, Willis took a pass from Aiden Gray 61 yards for a TD only 18 seconds into a 53-7 win. Willis also returned a punt 37 yards for a touchdown.
He had two pick-six interceptions against Conemaugh Township in Week 1 and had a punt return for a score and a fumble recovery returned to the end zone among his five touchdowns in a Week 2 victory at Hanover Area.
So far, Willis has three TD receptions and two touchdown runs among his 10 TDs, and one conversion catch for 62 points for the undefeated Ramblers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.