Undefeated Richland High School is known for its big-play capability and a roster full of skilled playmakers.
Rams coach Brandon Bailey wanted to reveal another side of the Rams on a hot Saturday afternoon at Price Field.
Richland forced a crucial early fumble, stopped two key Westmont Hilltop fourth-down runs inches shy of a conversion and mixed a steady ground game into its game plan in a 42-6 victory over the Hilltoppers.
“We challenged our kids this week. It was in The Tribune article, it said, ‘We don’t want it to be a track meet. We want it to be a backyard fight,’ ” Bailey said of a quote by Westmont Hilltop coach Pat Barron noting Richland’s quick-strike capability. “Our kids, we can run track but we also like to fight a little bit, too.
“Our front line just stopped them.
“I’m proud of our kids for the effort and the battle.”
Westmont Hilltop (3-3) opened with one of its trademark drives. The Hilltoppers used 12 plays and converted on two fourth downs to reach the Richland 42-yard line. But Richland’s Jordan Ford recovered a fumbled pitch at the 47-yard line with 4:39 on the first-quarter clock.
“They have the ground-and-pound offense and they can put you in a bind,” Bailey said. “We needed that turnover. Our defense played great. To hold them to a shutout with their starters, I’m proud of Coach Tim Ripple and the defense.”
Richland only needed 1 minute, 38 seconds to reach the end zone. Quarterback Kellan Stahl hit Caleb Burke with a 14-yard touchdown pass. Autumn Facci, who scored five goals in a Richland girls soccer game earlier in the week, booted the first of her four extra-points to make it 7-0.
Westmont Hilltop moved to the Rams 15-yard line on the ensuing drive, but the defense stopped the Hilltoppers inches short of the marker on fourth down.
Stahl followed with a 22-yard TD pass to Ford at 8:05 to make it 14-0.
The Rams defense stopped Westmont Hilltop on fourth-and-1 from the Richland 39-yard line. Stahl and Ford teamed on another touchdown pass from 10 yards to set a 21-0 halftime score.
“I take the blame. I told the team, that’s on me,” Westmont Hilltop coach Pat Barron said. “We have to execute better, and that’s on me. When you’re a team like we are, you’ve got to make those breaks.
“Defensively, we wanted to force them to drive the field and I thought we did at times.
“They’ve got some unbelievable players. Credit to them. They played very hard today and they were better than us today.”
Richland drove 65 yards to open the third quarter, with Trevor Tustin (four carries, 32 yards) and Jacob Sabol (7-33) carrying the workload. Sabol capped the drive with a 9-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion run to make it 29-0.
After stopping the Hilltoppers on fourth down, Richland added another touchdown, this one a 14-yard reception by Griffin LaRue that put a running clock into motion at 36-0 with 4:29 left in the third quarter.
“It started with the line just making big pushes through them and we had to finish it with our back guys coming in and finishing tackles,” Sabol said.
Xavier Manahan scored on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter for Richland.
“It took the whole team to make this stuff happen,” Sabol said after the Rams won their 17th consecutive LHAC game.
Westmont Hilltop’s Gavin Hockenberry closed the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run with 1:31 left.
Stahl completed 16 of 21 passes for 262 yards and four touchdowns. Burke had seven catches for 133 yards. The Rams ran for 110 yards.
Westmont Hilltop netted 182 rushing yards on 49 attempts, led by Hudson Holbay (11-37). Connor Polacek completed 4 of 5 passes for 29 yards.
