FAIRFIELD – Hunter Dumm passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more as the Bishop Carroll Catholic Huskies shut out the host Fairfield Knights on Friday night.
The Huskies opened the season 2-0 for the first time since 2010.
Dumm opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run with 6:12 remaining in the first quarter to make it 6-0.
Jake Zazvrskey had a 58-yard touchdown pass reception from Dumm at 3:22 of the first.
Dumm made the extra-point kick to set a 13-0 score.
In the second quarter, Mavrick Farabaugh caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Dumm at 5:29.
Dumm ran 4 yards for a score 1:24 before halftime to set a 25-0 score at halftime.
Dumm passed 63 yards to Farabaugh with 9:10 left in the third quarter to set the final.
The Huskies will play host to Tyrone in a Mountain Conference clash on Friday.
Fairfield (0-2) will play host to James Buchanan.
