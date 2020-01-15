CAIRNBROOK — Elijah Sechler led all scorers with 25 points to help lead a trio of Mountaineers in double figures in Berlin Brothersvalley’s 66-61 come-from-behind victory over previously unbeaten Shade in front of a standing-room-only crowd on Wednesday night at Shade High School.
With the win, the Mountaineers remain unbeaten at 11-0. Shade is now 12-1.
“To win a game like this you have to focus on each possession,” Berlin Brothersvalley coach Tanner Prosser said. “You get a little bit of a lead, but you’re never really safe when you are playing a team with the firepower of Shade.”
On the opening tip, Shade’s Kaden Koleszarik hit a 3-pointer to get the Panthers’ crowd into the game.
Berlin Brothersvalley answered with back-to-back baskets by Will Spochart and Sechler to take its first lead, as both teams played tight man-to-man defense.
As the quarter continued, the Mountaineers’ shooting from the outside went ice cold, and the Panthers used a 9-1 run late in the quarter paced by Koleszarik’s 11 points, making it 18-7 Shade after one.
Berlin Brothersvalley came out hot in the second quarter going on an 8-0 run to cut the Panthers’ lead to 18-15 and forcing Shade coach Wade Fyock to call a timeout with 4:59 left in the quarter.
The Mountaineers kept the pressure on, and after back-to-back baskets by Sechler, including another 3-pointer, Berlin Brothersvalley was back on top 20-19 with just over 3 minutes left to play in the half.
Shade’s Braden Adams and Vince Fyock each hit buckets to tilt the lead back to the Panthers.
The teams traded baskets to finish the second with Shade holding a slim 28-26 lead.
The Panthers’ Adams and Fyock once again combined with back-to-back baskets to start the third stretching the Shade lead to 33-26, coaxing a timeout from Prosser, which seemed to be key in switching the game’s momentum.
Berlin Brothersvalley chipped away throughout the quarter, and when Cole Blubaugh hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, the Mountaineers suddenly saw themselves leading 42-40.
Fouls began to be an issue for the Panthers in the fourth as several starters wound up on the bench for long periods, the Mountaineers took advantage of the Shade fouling woes.
Berlin Brothersvalley was able to work the ball inside to Abe Countryman, who led his squad with nine rebounds, while Spochart hit multiple clutch baskets to give the Mountaineers a 53-45 lead with just under 3 minutes left in the game.
Shade’s Tyler Valine hit a 3-pointer with 1:30 left to cut the Mountaineers’ lead to 57-55. Berlin Brothersvalley pushed that lead to 62-55 with under a minute left, but a pair of 3-pointers from Koleszarik chipped the lead to just three with 3.9 seconds left. Countryman was able to hit two free throws to seal Shade’s first loss of the season.
“We battled some foul trouble, but effort was not an issue,” Shade coach Wade Fyock said.
“For some of these guys, this was their first time with their feet in the fire so to speak. I thought we had some guys out there that were tentative, and with 18 turnovers you’re not going to beat a quality team like Berlin. We will work on it at practice and we will bounce back.”
Added Prosser: “Elijah and Will Spochart had nice offensive games. I am always challenging them to get better.
“I know Shade is going to get better and we are going to see them again, so we need to push our guys to keep getting better.”
