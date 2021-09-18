BLAINE, Minn. – Johnny Ulicny scored off feeds from Mack Oliphant and Jake Black with 24 seconds left in overtime to lift the Johnstown Tomahawks to a 4-3 victory over the Anchorage Wolverines on Saturday to conclude the NAHL Showcase.
For the second straight game, Johnstown had four different players score goals. Jacob Badal, Black and Stephen Kyrkostas also found the back of the net. Oliphant and Billy Simms each provided two assists. Johnstown finished with a 40-37 edge in shots on goal.
Anchorage (2-1-1) led 1-0 after the first period.
Goals from Kyrkostas and Black gave Johnstown a 2-1 advantage after the second.
Two straight goals, the latter with 1:52 left, in the third period gave Anchorage a 3-2 edge.
With 1:07 left, Dustin Geregach and Simms assisted on Badal's empty-net, tying goal.
Johnstown's Sam Evola stopped 34 of 37 shots on goal.
Anchorage's Raythan Robbins finished with 36 saves.
The 2-2 Tomahawks begin East Division play with a two-game series at Northeast on Sept. 24-25. Johnstown's home opener is Oct. 2 against the Maryland Black Bears at 7 p.m.
