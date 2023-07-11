Mainline Pharmacy entered a Tuesday doubleheader facing the possibility of finishing as high as second place or as low as fourth in the final Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League standings.
Thanks to Josh Ulery’s third-inning grand slam and an 11-strikeout effort from Ben Tomb on the mound, Mainline beat O 7-2 in the opener at Roxbury Park’s Dee Dee Osborne Field, nabbing the second seed for the fifth-year franchise.
Manager Tim Rubal’s team clinched second place with the win, entering the regular-season finale against The Hill Group later Tuesday at Roxbury.
“This game was our deciding factor,” Rubal said after his team improved to 16-11 with one game remaining.
Mainline Pharmacy had won eight of 10 games heading into the finale.
The win over O was important because Laurel Auto Group beat regular-season champion Martella’s Pharmacy 10-5 on Tuesday at Mount Aloysius. Laurel Auto finished 16-12.
Martella’s Pharmacy went 17-11.
Mainline Pharmacy took the season series against Laurel Auto Group 6-1, handing it a tiebreaker win, if necessary.
Laurel Auto Group finished the regular season in third, and O (15-13) enters the playoffs in the fourth seed.
“If we won this first game, we got second place,” Rubal said. “If we lost, third was our best case or we could even have gotten fourth. Laurel Auto won, so it would have been fourth place.
“We wanted the second spot. We went out and took care of business.”
O led 1-0 after Tyler Cote’s solo homer to right field in the first inning.
In the third, Mainline Pharmacy’s No. 8 and 9 hitters, Gage Wheaton and Brad Bruner, each singled to center field. O misplayed a sacrifice bunt attempt by Erik Rhodes. Ulery followed with his grand slam to make it 4-1. Alex Glumac added a run-scoring double to cap the inning.
“I was just trying to get something into the outfield to get a run in,” Ulery said. “He left a pitch over the plate. Honestly, I didn’t think I got enough of it to get out. It went over the fence. I’ll take it.”
Ulery added a run-scoring single and Glumac plated a run via a sacrifice fly out in the fourth to give Mainline Pharmacy a 7-1 advantage. O added a run in the seventh.
Tomb and reliever Garrett Holzapfel made the lead stand.
Tomb struck out three batters in the first and second innings, and he fanned two apiece in the third and fourth.
“It’s really my arm slot that helps me a lot,” Tomb said. “I know I’m wild, but my wildness keeps them off the plate and gives me a bigger strike zone.”
The big left-hander certainly appreciated Ulery’s five-RBI effort, especially his grand slam.
“That was real big,” Tomb said. “It really helped me a lot getting that lead going back to the mound. I like to pitch with the lead. It really keeps me locked into the game.”
O manager Ken Ashbrook credited Tomb as well as Mainline’s clutch hitting.
“We struck out a lot more than usual,” Ashbrook said.
“Ben Tomb was throwing some good stuff out there that we couldn’t hit or was diving off the plate enough that we didn’t want to go after it.”
