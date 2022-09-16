BLAINE, Minn. – Cole Eiserman scored two goals and Nick Kempf had a 33-save shutout, as the U.S. National Team Developmental Program Under-17 squad beat the Johnstown Tomahawks 4-0 at the NAHL Showcase on Friday night.
Kamil Bednarik and Lucas Van Vliet also had goals for the U.S. team.
Tomahawks goaltender Matt O’Donnell made 29 saves on 33 shots.
The Tomahawks also produced 33 shots on goal, but couldn’t beat Kempf.
Johnstown will close out the NAHL Showcase against the Corpus Christi IceRays at the Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota, at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday.
The Tomahawks lost 6-1 to the Chippewa Steel in their 2022 Showcase debut on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.