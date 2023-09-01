TYRONE – Greater Johnstown had Tyrone on the ropes in a scoreless first quarter of Friday night’s game at Tyrone’s Gray-Vets Memorial Field.
The Trojans ran 17 plays in the quarter thanks to speedy running back Conseer Baxter. The Trojans made it to the Tyrone 19 on the first series and the Tyrone 26 on the next series after Greater Johnstown’s Elijah Murphy recovered a fumble.
But the Golden Eagles’ running game, led by senior Brady Ronan (121 yards rushing on 18 carries in the game), began churning out yards. Ronan scored the first touchdown on a 5-yard run early in the second to lead the Eagles to 21 second-quarter points and a 35-0 win on a cool first night of September.
“I think we had some great drives and we had some spurts on defense where we played good,” Greater Johnstown coach Antwaun Reed said. “We’ve just got to capitalize. I think a couple mistakes cost us in the red zone. We’ve got to clean that stuff up. We showed we could move the ball.
“We’ve got to keep the guys believing.”
“They’re very athletic and so fast,” veteran Tyrone coach John Franco said. “It takes time to adjust to their speed. I thought in the first quarter that’s what we were doing on both sides of the ball.”
Baxter, who ran for 68 yards on 16 carries, zipped through the Tyrone defense for 38 yards on four carries on the first series, including a 10-yard gain to the Eagle 19. But two 5-yard losses and a hold moved the ball back to the 35. Freshman quarterback Julias Reed completed two passes, but they weren’t enough.
After Murphy’s fumbled recovery at the Tyrone 22, the Trojans got the ball at Eagle 44. A Baxter 11-yard run earned Johnstown a first down, but the offense bogged down as Tyrone pressured Reed.
Tyrone scored two plays into the second quarter on a Ronan 5-yard run. Seth Hoover scored on a 13-yard run with 2:46 left in the second quarter.
“We expected Tyrone to run the ball,” Reed said. “They’re a good running team. They’re a great coached team.”
“I thought we ran the ball really well,” Franco said. “I don’t know what the final statistics are, but that was probably the best running game we’ve had in a long time.
“The plan last week was to run the ball too until all of our backs cramped up and had to leave the game.”
The Eagles got the ball back with 1:45 left in the second. On the first play, quarterback Ashton Walk and Ronan teamed up for 58-yard pass play. Walk scored from 4 yards out on the next play with 1:03 left.
“I think the score right before the half was big,” Franco said. “We were in our two-minute offense, and we got a read on that. Our linemen did a super job of setting it up and blocking for it.
Ronan scored again in the second half, and Walk threw a pretty 33-yard scoring strike to Andrew Weaver as time ran out in the third quarter.
“He’s a tough kid,” Coach Reed said of Walk. “I knew he was going to fight until the end. I like that. There were some bright spots, but we’ve got to pull it all together.”
Greater Johnstown will look to rebound next week as it visits Somerset.
“We’ve got to take this and build on it,” Coach Reed said.
