CRESSON – It seems like Bedford is always the bridesmaid, never the bride when it comes to District 6 girls’ basketball, but Bisons must feel they are married to the runner-up spot.
“This is going to leave a mark,” a clearly irritated Natalie Lippincott said.
Since having to play through District 6 to qualify for the PIAA tournament, the Bisons have been served one bitter pill after another. One of the most disappointing chapters might was added on Tuesday night at the Mount Aloysius College Athletic Convocation and Wellness Center as a 34-33 setback to reigning Class 4A champ left Bedford still seeking its first District 6 trophy after five trips to the championship game.
“This is so upsetting. This was our last chance to do it,” said Sydney Taracatac, one of five Bedford senior starters who was left with tears incongruously running down her cheeks after she powered her way to a game-high 21 points. “This is the best team chemistry we ever had.
Bedford had three chances to pull it out at the end, getting the ball back after a Tyrone steal on a travel violation and after a missed shot on a tie-up.
However, the Golden Eagles’ Emma Getz jumped the inbound pass with 5.7 seconds left and almost ran out the clock. Bedford rebounded after Getz missed both shots but only could throw a desperation 75-foot heave that was well short at the buzzer.
“I kind of blacked out. I just saw the ball coming and there was nothing else to do (but make the steal),” Getz said.
Bedford lost 48-41 to Tyrone in last year’s final.
The Bisons will have to find a way to recover from the hurt; they still qualify for the state playoffs as district runner-up and play the third-place team from District 7 on March 9.
“We’re still alive here,” Bedford coach Blaine Shuke said. “We may face this team again.”
Jaida Parker led Tyrone (21-1) with 19 points and Stephanie Ramsey scored eight in the second half.
Josie Shuke and Lippincott netted seven and five, respectively, for Bedford (19-5).
Taracatac’s power move with 1.2 seconds left in the third answered 3s by Ramsey and Parker and tied the game at 26 heading to the fourth.
Parker had 10 points and Taracatac nine as the squads played to a 14-all tie through two quarters. The Bisons ended the first half on a 9-3 run after falling behind 11-5, getting two buckets inside by Taracatac, a putback from Lippincott and a Josie Shuke 3-pointer.
Bedford only made six of its 25 shots, committed nine turnovers and was 1-for-5 at the foul line, but the Bisons outrebounded Tyrone 19-15 and pulled down 11 offensive boards.
Parker’s spinning layup was the difference as the Golden Eagles emerged from the first quarter with a 3-1 lead. The teams split free throws leading into the opening media timeout, combining to miss all 11 field goal attempts.
