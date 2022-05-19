SIDMAN – Trailing by six runs going into the bottom of the seventh inning, things looked bleak for Forest Hills in Thursday’s District 6 Class 3A baseball quarterfinal matchup with Tyrone.
However, the No. 3 seed Rangers refused to go down easy.
Five hits in the frame brought in four runs and Forest Hills poised to score more, but with the game-tying run on second base, the No. 6 seeded Golden Eagles induced a groundout to hold off the Rangers for a 10-8 victory.
“We have talented kids, and we have a lot of heart,” Forest Hills coach Joe Carpenter said. “We did this early, like our first tournament with State College, and we battled. They’re the defending state champions, so we knew this was going to be a tough game. We knew they weren’t going to just go down. We did our best, but just came up short.”
Forest Hills began the bottom of the seventh with four consecutive singles that brought in one run while loading the bases.
After back-to-back strikeouts, Colby Rearick stroked a two-run single that cut Tyrone’s lead to 10-7. The next batter, Brody Roberts, hit a ground ball to first base, but the throw to the bag got away, bringing in another run and putting two Rangers at second and third.
Tyrone then made a pitching change as Forest Hills’ No. 3 hitter Colton Cornell came to the plate. Golden Eagles coach Kevin Soellner elected to intentionally walk Cornell to reload the bases and put the winning run at first.
Soellner’s strategy paid off, as Tyrone reliever Ross Gampe retired Kirk Bearjar with a fielder’s choice on the next pitch to end the game.
“They were definitely never going to stop fighting, and we knew that,” Soellner said.
“A lot of our kids have never felt that kind of pressure before, especially not being in the lineup last season, but they handled it well. We were able to get out of that situation without too much damage.”
The final frame proved to contain Forest Hills’ most clutch hitting of the contest, despite the Rangers leaving three runners stranded. In both the fourth and fifth innings, the Rangers had runners at second and third with no outs, but were unable to score.
Forest Hills (16-4) left a total of 11 runners on base while going 3-for-18 with runners in scoring position. All three of the hits came in the seventh inning, as the Rangers were a combined 0-for-12 over the first six frames.
“Our left-on-base totals for this year are very high,” Carpenter said. “It has to be up in the hundreds. We just couldn’t get the big hit in most of those chances, and that was the case early on today.”
Tyrone (11-7) used its bats to chase Forest Hills ace Cornell from the mound after just three innings. After Cornell retired the Golden Eagles in order on just five pitches in the first, Tyrone scored at least one run in the ensuing five consecutive frames.
“We focused a lot better. They usually get too antsy at the beginning of games,” Soellner said. “We were swinging at all of those first pitches in the first.
“They did start adjusting and had some better at-bats. We hit a lot of squared up balls. Even a few of our outs were smoked.”
Luke Brooks gave Tyrone an early lead with a two-run single in the second inning, to which Forest Hills answered with a Devin Kreger solo home run and an RBI groundout by Chase Williamson to lock the game at 2-2 going to the third.
Gampe then gave the Golden Eagles the advantage they would never squander after hitting a three-run home run over the center field fence to put Tyrone ahead 5-2. The Golden Eagles added one, three and one run, respectively, over the next three innings to stay in front.
Kreger plated another run with a groundout and Cornell also added a solo home run to round off Forest Hills’ scoring. Kreger, Bearjar and Brook Williamson each tallied three hits for the Rangers, while Cornell and Rearick added two apiece.
Tyrone advances to the semifinals, where the Golden Eagles will host No. 7 seed Penns Valley following the Rams’ upset over No. 2 Philipsburg-Osceola. Forest Hills will be losing four seniors, including Cornell and Bearjar, to graduation.
“Losing Colton and Kirk, our two best pitchers and our three-four hitters, is going to be very difficult,” Carpenter said. “They’re going to be two big pieces to replace. I looked around, though, we have young kids with experience that are coming back next season. Hopefully we can turn that experience into another good season and go even further next year.”
