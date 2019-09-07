EBENSBURG – Early on in the contest, it looked as if the Bishop Carroll Huskies would have numerous opportunities to take advantage of turnovers on Friday night.
Case in point: Tyrone started the game by throwing an interception on its first offensive play.
But the Huskies could not find a way to take advantage of the gifts bestowed upon them, and a last ditch effort fell short. Tyrone won its first game of the season, 28-20.
Tyrone had two turnovers during the game, both happening on their first two drives.
The Huskies intercepted quarterback Brandon Lucas on his first attempt and then running back Noah Zimmerman fumbled on his second carry of the game.
But both times, the Huskies were unable to move the ball, gaining 23 total yards on both drives, and forfeiting the ball twice on downs.
Head coach Phillip Woo, who was filling in for the game, though, gave credit to how the defense of Tyrone responded to having their backs put up against the wall.
“I think they played good defense… We didn’t take advantage of the opportunities, and it hurt us,” Woo said.
And while Bishop Carroll did not take advantage, the Tyrone offense found its footing.
Four of their next five drives saw the Golden Eagles offense hit pay dirt.
Drives of 58, 58, 34, and 61 yards all saw the away team reaching the end zone, with Lucas factoring in on all scoring plays.
The junior was a tidy 8-of-11 passing, including six for his last seven for 115 yards and two scores.
He also was a workhorse in the backfield, constantly pulling the ball on read-options and making magic out of broken plays.
He was one of just three players to tote the rock offensively, with the two-headed monster of Noah Zimmerman and Corrie Beck combining for 21 carries for 85 yards for the Golden Eagles.
For Tyrone coach John Franco, though, the team was not as sharp and crisp as they had been previously. He alluded to the Golden Eagles’ Week 2 loss, saying, “I think we were not as sharp this week as we have been this season. But I think we never quit, we’re very resilient … We were making plays on defense when they mattered most.”
No defensive play was bigger than the one by defensive end Matthew Clifton.
Bishop Carroll had just put a safety on the board, thanks to a run-stuffing tackle by senior Wyatt Kosicki.
The Huskies took over possession at the Tyrone 46-yard line, with 3:44 to play, down by a single score. On the first play from scrimmage, Clifton raced around the outside edge, forcing Huskies quarterback Hunter Dumm to scramble to his right.
Clifton got to Dumm, dragged him to the ground and also forced an intentional grounding penalty on the quarterback.
The end result: a second-and-24 for the Huskies on their side of the field.
That drive ended in an interception by safety Lucas.
The final play of the game was another long pass, with Bishop Carroll’s Dumm heaving it from his own 41-yard line.
That play ended with the third and final turnover by the Huskies, with all three coming in the second half of the game.
Bishop Carroll stays home in Week 4, welcoming Bald Eagle Area in a Mountain League contest.
