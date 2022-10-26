ALTOONA, Pa. – The start of Wednesday night’s District 5-6 Class 2A girls soccer quarterfinal for Forest Hills couldn’t have been more difficult falling behind by two goals.
The Rangers found their groove just in time to tie it before the half, but in the end, the squad learned just how crazy of a game soccer can be at times.
A pair of goals from Tyrone senior midfielder Chloe LaRosa ended up being the difference as the fourth-seeded Golden Eagles eliminated No. 5 seed Forest Hills 3-2 on a dreary night at Mansion Park Stadium.
“Tonight was definitely one of those nights where their main goal was to show as one united team and they put it all out on the field,” Forest Hills coach Lari Gallaher said.
“There was nothing left to give. They gave it their all.”
The Golden Eagles’ first two goals came in a matter of about 10 minutes as Briley Campbell, a little under five minutes in, took an Eliza Vance feed to put their team on the board.
LaRosa added her first marker about 10 minutes later to make it 2-0 with just over 25 minutes into the half off the rebound.
“If you looked at the rankings, and their win-loss record, they were even with us,” Tyrone coach Mike Sparacino said.
“Looking at the games that they had played against common opponents, they were all pretty tough.
“It’s playoff time. None of these games are going to be easy. It was just nice to see the girls buckle down and pull one out when we needed it.”
That is when Forest Hills started to change the pace and it ended up dialing up a pair from long distance off the foot of freshman midfielder Samantha Papcunik.
The first came from the 15-yard line, which helped put the Rangers on the board. That was later followed up by another shot from the 20 to tie the game at 2-all going into the half.
Both Rangers tallies came off assists from Claire Daubert.
“We just needed to get that momentum going, Gallaher said. “Once we are able to do that, the ball was rolling in our favor at that point. You don’t want to see your season end this way, especially with such a hard-fought game. It would’ve been nice to be the other way.”
Unfortunately for the Rangers, it didn’t last as just under 10 minutes into the second stanza, LaRosa found the back of the net again. That allowed the Golden Eagles defense to take full control the rest of the way.
The loss brings the end of the line for six Forest Hills seniors in Grace Beyer, Daubert, Hailey Hampton, Ashlyn Mayes, Audrey Peretin and Anna Wirfel.
Gallaher couldn’t be more thankful for the contributions these seniors made to the program.
“They took ownership from Day 1 of summer break,” Gallaher said. “It’s incredible to see how much they have grown themselves, and how much they have pulled our younger, underclassmen girls up with them. It’s going to be hard to fill in those positions next year.”
Tyrone will meet Central in a semifinal on Monday.
