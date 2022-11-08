SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset had itself in a position to claim one set and advance.
The top seed out of District 5-8 had just taken it to visiting Tyrone to claim the third set.
Unfortunately for Somerset, the runner-up out of District 6 got a wake-up call.
Tyrone rallied to take two must-win fourth and fifth sets as Somerset was upset by a 3-2 (27-25, 20-25, 25-16, 13-25, 7-15) final in a PIAA Class 2A first-round playoff match on Tuesday night.
“I told the girls afterward that I’m extremely proud of them,” Somerset coach Scott Shirley said. “Throughout the course of the season, they’ve really grown as volleyball players and they’ve become very competitive. I know tonight is a disappointing and heart-breaking loss for the program, and especially for the seniors, but overall, we had a very successful season.”
Somerset ends its season with a 20-2 mark.
Tyrone improved its record to 14-6 and will meet York Catholic, a 3-0 winner over Parkway Center, on Saturday at a site and time to be determined.
“We came in knowing that it wasn’t going to be easy, but they came in with the mindset that any team can win on any given day,” Tyrone coach Alesha Weaver said. “It was just a matter of who wants it more or who is willing to outwork who.
“That’s exactly what they did is they outworked them. They (Somerset) are a solid team. We had a game plan. We stuck to it and it worked in our favor.”
The match started with the first two sets that proved to be back-and-forth affairs.
The opening set consisted of 11 ties and 12 lead changes as Tyrone had a chance to close it out after taking a 24-22 lead when Tasanee Hensley’s kill deflected off Somerset’s hands and went out of bounds. However, Somerset came back to tie it up at 24-all before taking a 25-24 lead only to have Tyrone knot it back up at 25-all. Somerset would get the 26th point and then close out the first set when Gracie Bowers’ (34 assists) set to Shawna Walker was placed over the hands of two Tyrone blockers for the 27-25 final.
The second set had eight ties and had Somerset take seven different leads to just one by Tyrone before the visitors would take control down the stretch.
Trailing 20-19, a serve by Walker sailed out of bounds to tie the set at 20.
Madelyn Rockwell, who tied for match-high honors with 12 service points and had 10 digs, delivered five straight points. A Somerset hitting error allowed Tyrone to prevail 25-20.
”It’s one of those things that all season we’ve said that when we have the ball on our side, we have control over what it does,” Weaver said. “We can slow the game down. We can speed the game up if we want.”
The home squad came out and grabbed a quick 6-1 edge in the third set, forcing Weaver to call a timeout. Tyrone would get as close as 8-4, but Somerset immediately built the lead back up as three straight service points by Olivia Svonavec allowed her team to take an 11-4 lead. The difference would stay around that seven-point mark throughout most of the rest of the match until Tyrone close the gap to five at 21-16. Somerset would score the final four points with three coming on service from Svonavec to claim the third set, 25-16.
”We have five seniors and they want this so bad. Sometimes they have to be reminded that you have to go and you have to ball out,” Weaver said. “And, if you don’t ball out, you’re not only not succeeding for yourself, but you’re not succeeding for your team either.”
Rather than get down on itself, Tyrone completely flipped the tables during the must-win fourth set. Somerset’s last lead of the set came at 2-1 when Shandi Walker, who had eight digs and four blocks, placed a return in bounds. Tyrone would score the next four points with three coming via service from Kylee Nelson, who tied Rockwell with 12 points and contributed a team-high 26 digs.
Tyrone would begin taking complete control as its lead got to within 10-5 and then never got any lower. The first double-digit lead of the evening came when Irons, who finished off points for Tyrone all night to the tune of 32 kills, placed a shot over the blockers hands to make the score 20-10.
“Unfortunately, as the match wore on, our girls got a little timid,” Shirley said. “I think they over-thought what they were doing. The momentum switched and we just didn’t regroup the way we needed to at the end.”
Rockwell, who dished out 44 assists, set up Irons, who powered the ball into the gap in the middle of the Somerset side of play to give Tyrone the 25-13 win to tie the match up at 2-all.
Tyrone rode the momentum of a big fourth set victory by seizing control of the deciding set by jumping out to a 4-1 lead when Irons, who had 15 digs, capped off an exchange that saw both teams battle back-and-forth for an extended point.
“I felt we’re a strong team, so we’ve been in holes before and we’ve recovered,” Shirley said. “The girls just needed to get regrouped and focus. We weren’t playing defense the way we needed to.”
Somerset would get as close as one point at two different times the rest of the set with the first being at 4-3 when Sydney Rush, who had eight digs, collected a kill and then at 6-5 when Shawna Walker, who tallied 15 kills, came through with a kill of her own.
However, Tyrone would score the next six points to take an 12-5 lead as Piper Christine, who came up with 12 kills, put the ball away for the point.
The run saw Shirley call two timeouts to try to refocus his team as he saw the match slipping away.
“We do most of our coaching during practice, so they are well-versed in what we need to do,” Shirley said. “Sometimes, they just need a little focus here or there. They are experienced players. They know how to regroup. We basically get the point across in what we need to fix and they need to go out there and execute.”
With Somerset’s Shawna Walker serving and Tyrone holding to a 14-7 edge, Tyrone’s return over the net was first hit wide by Somerset and heading towards its bench.
Svonavec hustled to save it back into a playable position, but when two Somerset players stopped and neither stepped up to take control, the ball dropped in between the two to give Tyrone the 15-7 set and match victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.