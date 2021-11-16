Jackson Arrington signing

Forest Hills High School senior Jackson Arrington (center) signed his letter of intent to wrestle at NCAA Division I North Carolina State University on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. The two-time PIAA champion was joined by (from left) Rangers coach Jake Strayer, sister Anna Arrington, parents Nicole and Bryan Arrington, Forest Hills Principal Brian Kostan, brother Landon Arrington, and assistant coach Rob Sakmar.

 By Mike Mastovich
mmastovich@tribdem.com

SIDMAN, Pa. – Jackson Arrington announced North Carolina State as his college choice nearly a year ago, and the two-time state champion wrestler made it official on Monday, signing a letter of intent to join the Wolfpack program next season.

“It’s super-exciting. It’s a long time coming,” Arrington said. “After making a commitment last January, it’s been a long time.”

Arrington will enter his senior season with a 107-6 record. He won a PIAA Class 2A title at 132 pounds as a junior in March, going 32-0 with 16 pins, eight technical falls and four major decisions en route to his second individual gold medal in Hershey.

Forest Hills’ Jackson Arrington (left) celebrates taking gold at 132 pounds with coaches Rob Sakmar (middle) and Jake Strayer at the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Giant Center in Hershey. 

Arrington placed third at 126 pounds as a sophomore in 2020 and took the gold at 113 pounds as a freshman in 2019. He is projected as a potential 149-pound or 157-pound college wrestler.

“Jackson is every coach’s dream coming up through,” said Forest Hills’ Jake Strayer, the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association Class 2A Coach of the Year in 2020-21. “He does all the right things. He works harder than anybody. I’m just proud of him to attain his goal of going to wrestle in Division I. His goal and my goal are the same – to get him where he wants to be.”

Forest Hills' Jackson Arrington (top) controls Harbor Creek's Connor Pierce during their 132-pound championship bout on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the PIAA Class 2A Super West Regional at Indiana (Pa.). Arrington prevailed, 21-8. 

Raleigh, North Carolina, will be his wrestling home soon enough. Arrington intends to major in either physics, engineering or sports management.

Until then, he has set some high standards and goals.

“I want to be a state champ again and get the outstanding wrestler in the PIAA Tournament,” Arrington said.

When asked what it will take to accomplish such a feat, he said, “Same thing I’ve been doing and more.”

Arrington has the tools, ability and mindset to take another step forward, according to Strayer, a former two-time state champion and four-time PIAA place-winner who went on to a career at Penn State University.

“He was always a very good wrestler, and he won it as a freshman,” Strayer said. “But he has a willingness to go the extra mile, and he always wants to learn. He’s always picking somebody’s brain. He’s asking me and the other coaches, ‘What about this?’ He continues to evolve and he’s getting better and better.”

Forest Hills senior Jackson Arrington, top, battles Iowa’s Hunter Garvin at FloWrestling’s Who’s No. 1 event on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Dallas, Texas. Arrington won a 4-3 decision.

In February, North Carolina State won its third consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference team title in wrestling, producing five individual champions.

The Wolfpack was ranked fifth in the nation in last week’s initial NCAA Division I poll.

“NC State does everything right down there, kind of like we try to do here,” Strayer said. “I think he’s going to fit in real well. I’m excited to see what he does down there.”

Arrington is the son of Bryan and Nicole Arrington.

Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.

