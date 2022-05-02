STATE COLLEGE – Two-time NCAA champion Roman Bravo-Young will have the opportunity to win his third-consecutive national championship.
Bravo-Young on Monday announced he will use his final year of eligibility and return to Penn State’s wrestling program for another season. The 133-pounder has recorded an 81-9 record throughout his time with the Nittany Lions. He’s won 36 consecutive bouts.
“It’s been an over a month since that amazing night in Detroit, surrounded by fans, friends, coaches and my teammates, winning both individually and as a team,” Bravo-Young said in a statement. “When I came to Penn State, a young kid from Tucson, Ariz., who could have imagined that I would become a two-time National Champion, a four-time All-American, and have earned a degree from one of the most prestigious schools.”
Bravo-Young – a two-time Big Ten champion – earned a 3-2 decision against Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix last month during the NCAA Wrestling championships to cap a 22-0 season. In 2021, Bravo-Young claimed a 4-2 decision in sudden victory against Fix to win his first national title.
Last week, Bravo-Young earned First-Team National All-Academic honors for the third time in his collegiate career.
“The history of wrestling at Penn State is long and storied, and the last decade-plus has been unmatched,” Bravo-Young said. “To have played a part in what we accomplished as a team over the years is humbling and I am forever grateful for the opportunity. After talking at length with my coaches and my family, it is time for me to do what is best for myself and my future and I will return to Penn State for my final year of eligibility."
Bravo-Young helped lead a Nittany Lion nucleus that won the team title after scoring 131.5 points at the NCAA Wrestling Championships last month. The national title gave Penn State’s wrestling program its 10 overall, and it was the ninth national title the program has won under head coach Cael Sanderson.
Bravo-Young and four other Nittany Lions (Nick Lee, Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks and Max Dean) went 5-0 during the finals last month in Detroit.
Bravo-Young appeared at The Shop Wrestling Camp at North Star High School in Boswell over the weekend.
