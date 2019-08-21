District 5 and the PIAA presented Rockwood and Salisbury-Elk Lick with the 2018-19 Junior High and Senior High Sportsmanship awards, respectively, during the District 5 principal’s and athletic director’s in-service.
Rockwood Principal Misty Demchak and Athletic Director Sandy King were awarded by District 5 Sportsmanship Chairman Audrey Hall, PIAA Chief Operating Officer Mark Byers and PIAA Assistant Executive Director Pat Gephart.
Salisbury-Elk Lick Principal Richard Berkley and Athletic Director Marty Kemp were recognized.
