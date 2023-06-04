Both the baseball and softball teams from Meyersdale Area High School have advanced to the PIAA tournament, which kicks off Monday with first-round contests throughout the commonwealth.
Meyersdale accounts for two of five teams from The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area competing in the state tournament. Softball teams from Berlin Brothersvalley, Chestnut Ridge and Forest Hills are also in action on Monday afternoon.
The 21-0 Meyersdale softball team hosts 19-4 Glendale, District 6’s No. 3 seed at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Meyersdale (8-14) travels to Millerstown and will face District 3 champion Greenwood (12-11) at 4 p.m. in the baseball playoffs.
In softball, Meyersdale has dominated on its way to outscoring opponents 284-19 this spring. The Red Raiders defeated Berlin Brothersvalley 11-1 in five innings on Thursday for their third straight District 5 title and seventh in the past eight seasons on competition (no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Meyersdale has posted nine shutouts.
The Red Raiders will have revenge on their mind as they face Glendale for the second straight year. In 2022, Glendale edged Meyersdale 6-5 in the first round. The Vikings also beat the District 5 powerhouse in the 2017 quarterfinals.
Junior Izabella Donaldson is a stalwart both at the plate and in the circle.
The right-hander is 16-0 with a 0.39 ERA and 143 strikeouts compared to 10 walks in 712/3 innings. At the plate, Donaldson is batting .587 with a .623 on-base percentage, 1.380 slugging percentage, 37 runs, 37 hits, seven doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 41 RBIs. Meyersdale has the same amount of home runs and strikeouts (36).
Meyersdale has seven players hitting .460 or above, including Kendell Donaldson (.565), Amelia Kretchman (.525, four home runs, 32 RBIs), Long (.516, eight doubles, four home runs), Laurel Daniels (.481, seven doubles, five home runs), Shelby Hetz (.469, 10 doubles, two home runs) and Morgan Walters (.466). Zoe Hetz has four home runs, and Jessica Daughton has three round-trippers.
Meyersdale is 3-7 in the PIAA tournament.
Glendale, which has slugged 26 home runs as a team this season, defeated Ferndale Area 3-0 in Wednesday’s District 6 consolation game. Sophomore Madison Peterson struck out nine batters and allowed three singles. She has a 2.61 ERA with 102 strikeouts in 801/3 innings.
Senior Riley Best leads the Vikings with a .597 average, .650 on-base percentage, 1.375 slugging percentage, 46 runs, 43 hits, 16 home runs and 41 RBIs. Peterson is batting .563 with 11 doubles, one triple and 18 RBIs. Seniors Kelly Kasaback (.400 average) and Jillian Taylor (.508, five homers) and each have 13 stolen bases.
Glendale is 9-8 in the PIAA tournament. The Vikings advanced to the 2022 semifinals before falling to eventual state champion Montgomery.
The winner of Monday’s game will face the victor of District 7 runner-up Carmichaels (18-1) or District 9 champion DuBois Central Catholic (18-3) on Thursday.
