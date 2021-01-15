New Jersey 4, Johnstown 2: In Middletown, New Jersey, third-period goals from Matthew Iasenza and Nick Seitz propelled the Titans past the Tomahawks on Friday.
Johnstown finished with a 49-29 advantage in shots on goal. Matt McQuade scored both goals, while Reed Stark provided two assists. Caden Lewandowski and Ryan Poorman also added assists.
Levente Keresztes scored 15 seconds after McQuade’s first goal for New Jersey to force a 1-all tie in the first period.
Zach Nazzarett netted a goal for New Jersey to lead 2-1 in the second period.
McQuade’s goal tied the game at 2-all 3:45 into the third period.
Berk Berkeliev stopped 47 shots for the Titans.
