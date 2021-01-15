Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing during the afternoon. High 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.