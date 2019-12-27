CANONSBURG – Erik Gibson and Nate Holderbaum each needed to protect third-period leads on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the POWERade Wrestling Tournament at Canon-McMillan High School.
They did – but in very different ways.
Forest Hills’ Gibson beat Franklin Regional’s Mason Spears 3-2 in their 145-pound bout while Chestnut Ridge’s Holderbaum won 8-5 over Connellsville’s Mason Prinkey as the two local wrestlers each guaranteed they’ll place in one of the nation’s toughest high school wrestling tournaments.
Gibson scored a takedown just 12 seconds into his match with Spears, and the frequent club partners were unable to generate any more offense the rest of the match, with escapes accounting for the only other points.
“It was really big,” Gibson said of his quick sweep single. “We wrestle almost every week, so we know each and every move that we do.
Getting that takedown kind of secured the win because if he did anything, I knew how to defend it, and if I did anything, he knew how to defend it.”
Gibson fended off a few shots by Spears – going into a full split at one point to avoid being taken down.
“I’m super flexible with my left leg,” said Gibson, who will face Hempfield Area’s Ty Linsenbigler in the semifinal round, which begins at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Holderbaum built a big lead against Prinky, then narrowly avoided what could have been a match-ending move.
After a first-period takedown, the Chestnut Ridge senior took Prinkey down and put him on his back for much of the second period. A penalty point in the third made it 8-0.
Prinkey escaped, then went for a risky gator roll that ended up catching Holderbaum on his back for a few seconds, but the Ridge wrestler was able to slip his arm free and escape danger.
“A little bit of panic, but not too much,” Holderbaum said.
Holderbaum will face top-seeded Gary Steen of Reynolds on Saturday.
“I like wrestling these big-name kids. It only makes you better for the end of the year,” Holderbaum said.
Chestnut Ridge is in seventh place out of 53 teams from as far away as Texas. The Lions’ Ross Dull (126) and Duane Knisely (220) each lost in the quarterfinals but will return for the consolation rounds on Saturday, as will teammates Calan Bollman (106), Kai Burkett (120) and Luke Moore (138).
Forest Hills is in 19th place with Easton Toth (113) – who fell in the quarterfinals – and Garret Connor (132) returning on Saturday.
The Rangers lost one of their top wrestlers before the day started. Jackson Arrington, who won a state title as a freshman last season, withdrew from the tournament due to illness. He was slated to be the third seed in a very difficult 120-pound bracket.
“He’s obviously pretty disappointed,” Strayer said. “The flu hit him at the wrong time. It was Christmas when I found out. Just bad timing. It’s been kind going around the team.”
