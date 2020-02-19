Richland High School all-state playmaker Caleb Burke and Ligonier Valley standout lineman Christian Jablonski played against each other during the past two District 6 Class AA football championship games at Mansion Park.
Now, the two seniors will have an opportunity to play on the same all-star football team in May.
Burke and Jablonski were selected to the West roster for the 19th annual Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association East/West All Star Game. Rosters were announced Wednesday for the May 24 game at Landis Field at Central Dauphin School District in Harrisburg.
“It’s a huge honor,” said Burke, The Tribune-Democrat Player of the Year in 2019, who is listed as a wide receiver on the West roster. “To be one of three kids in Richland school history selected to be play in this game is special.”
Burke joins former Rams players Collin Instone (2019) and John Rizzo (2011) as Richland representatives picked for the East-West game. Burke is headed to NCAA Division I University of New Hampshire, where he will reunite with his former teammate Instone, who currently is a freshman on the Wildcats football team.
Lehigh University-bound Jablonski will cap a memorable career spent on a dominant Ligonier Valley team. He is listed at defensive end for the West.
Coach Roger Beitel’s Rams won 37 consecutive Heritage Conference games and earned four Appalachian Bowl crowns since 2016. Jablonski was one of three Division I lineman on Ligonier Valley’s roster this season as the Rams capped a 51-4 run that included four trips to the 6-AA title game.
Ligonier Valley won 6-AA in 2016 and 2017 and had deep playoff runs, advancing to the state semifinal round in ‘16.
Richland beat Ligonier Valley in the championship game in 2018 and 2019.
“To be picked on such an elite roster shows what we’ve accomplished as a team,” said Jablonski, a Tribune-Democrat first-team all-area pick. “We have six kids in all-star games. Mike (Petrof), me, and four in the Ken Lantzy (Finest 40). That shows how well our coaches have done to support our program and how well they’ve done growing kids from freshmen to seniors dominating on the field.”
Mike Petrof, who is headed to the U.S. Naval Academy, was picked for the Big 33 Football Classic, which will be played on May 25 at Landis Field in conjunction with the East/West contest.
“It’s a whole different speed of game,” Jablonski said. “It’s the best of the best. It’s a great learning tool to compete against the best.”
Burke will have a decision to make regarding his all-star future.
He also has been selected for the 50th annual Ken Lantzy Finest 40 All-Star Game on June 12 at Trojan Stadium, where he would be joined by several teammates from a state semifinalist squad. Richland went 26-2 the past two seasons under coach Brandon Bailey.
“That’s a decision that will be in the making,” Burke said. “I want to play one more time in front of my hometown. That’s a big thing for me. It would be nice to get one more game in with Coach Bailey and all the guys. But at Central Dauphin, I’d get the chance to play with a lot of Division I kids.
“There is another kid who is going to play at New Hampshire who is playing in that game,” Burke said of future Wildcats teammate Max Tillett of Southern Columbia High.
“That’s going to be another deciding factor.”
Regardless of his choice, Burke said he’ll represent his teammates and coaches.
“I would not have been able to get here without the quarterback I have,” Burke said. “Kellan Stahl did a great job of getting me the ball. J.D. Black, our center, who is selected for the Ken Lantzy game, did a great job of leading our offensive line.
“That’s a huge part of why I have everything I do have.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports writer for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @masty81.
