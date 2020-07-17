Greater Johnstown’s Kurt Hoffman and North Star’s Drew Shubik shared the title co-Players of the Century on The Tribune-Democrat’s high school boys basketball team of the 2000s.
Hoffman and Shubik each could score points. They made plays, the 6-foot-6 Hoffman in the paint and Shubik as a driving guard. Most importantly, they were team-first players who led – and won.
Both former standouts spoke of the special teams they played on and the memories of those successful district and state playoff runs early in the 2000s.
Each player built on his high school resumes by producing a successful career at the NCAA Division I level in the Northeast Conference – Hoffman at nearby St. Francis University and Shubik at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut.
A two-time all-state selection, Hoffman was a standout big man as Greater Johnstown High School advanced to the PIAA Class AAA championship game in Hershey during his junior season in 2005 and had another solid playoff run during his senior year, when he became the all-time leading scorer in the Trojans’ boys program.
“He was the glue that held us together,” said former Trojans coach John Fuschino, who led District 6 championship teams during Hoffman’s final two seasons. “No one outworked him. He worked during the season, during the offseason, all of the time.”
District 5 three-peat
A 2004 graduate of North Star High School, Shubik was part of three consecutive District 5 Class AA championship squads that won first-round state playoff games for the Cougars.
“I think it started in 2000 when Drew’s older brother Joe and that club was able to win in District 5,” said former North Star coach Andy Shubik, Drew’s father. “That gave us some confidence and set the table a little bit.
“Then Drew’s group came along and I think they wanted to duplicate that and were willing to do the stuff that is necessary, be it summer leagues, team camps, the extra time in the gym. A lot of those guys bought into that and certainly Drew did.”
Drew Shubik played as a 6-foot-3 guard who put on another 1 1/2 inches and 25 pounds while playing at Sacred Heart. He scored 1,893 points at North Star, a school record that stood until Andy Zuchelli finished with 1,933 points this past season.
He was a first-team Class AA all-state selection as a senior at North Star and a third-team pick as a junior. Shubik was part of Cougars teams that won 5-AA gold from 2002 through 2004 and also claimed two WestPAC crowns.
Shubik totaled 1,029 points, 485 rebounds and 441 assists in 119 career games at Sacred Heart.
“It was just a special time for me,” Shubik said of his North Star career. “Basketball was a love of mine from a very early age.
“To pour into that and work at it and as I was coming up, to have a lot of success, win a lot of games and win some championships – to be able to do that with my father coaching me the last four years was a really special time.”
Shubik was a ball boy and manager as a youngster while looking up to his older brothers Monte and Joe as well as his father on the Cougars bench.
When it was his turn to play, Drew had championship poise.
“My sophomore year we were 27-2. That was a really good team with great team chemistry,” Drew Shubik said. “Everybody knew their role and played their role. We were led by Justin Ohler, Jake Yoder and Mike Anderson. Those three seniors graduated. My junior year, a lot of then-seniors really had to step up and step into the role as starters and big-time players.
“We went 23-5 and won another district championship and beat Seton LaSalle in the state playoffs – a WPIAL team,” added Shubik, now a pharmaceutical representative who resides in Duncansville. “My senior year we tied it all together. I wanted to help the team get three straight and we were fortunate enough to do that.”
‘A special team’
Hoffman was part of similar success at Greater Johnstown, with three straight District 6 crowns and the run to Hershey in 2005.
As a senior center in 2006, Hoffman broke the Trojans boys’ scoring record, which was previously held by Don Maser and had stood for 33 years.
Hoffman had surpassed the 1,000-point milestone during his junior season and finished with 1,533 points and 1,058 rebounds at Greater Johnstown.
“It was a special team,” Hoffman said. “Every time I get to talk to my former teammates some new kind of memory pops up that makes us laugh and we look back on. I think of how well-rounded and how balanced that team was.”
That team always will be remembered for the magical march as District 6 Class AAA champions to the state championship game against powerhouse Steelton-Highspire in 2005.
“One of my favorite memories on the road to Hershey was beating Yough at IUP,” said Hoffman, now an assistant principal and the girls basketball coach at Greater Johnstown. “It was a good matchup. We were playing against a team led by Ben McCauley who ended up going to North Carolina State and playing ball there. We matched their intensity and ended up blowing them out in the second half.
“I scored my 1,000th point that game. I remember the crowd, the student section getting rowdy and going nuts. That was my junior year.”
Heavily favored Steelton-Highspire beat the Trojans in the state championship game, but it didn’t diminish what the District 6 champions had accomplished.
“I had weapons around me,” Hoffman said. “You try to double from the opposite block and Derek Rose was on the opposite block. If you double the big man, Derek was getting the ball and he was money around the basket. I also had Justin Maser and Aireon Jefferson and they could really shoot the outside shot. Xavier Thomas was the best ball-handler in the Laurel Highlands and maybe one of the best ball-handlers I ever played with. He knew how to get the ball where it needed to be. He kept everybody off-balance and allowed us to do what we do best.”
Unexpected detour
With nearly all underclassmen as key contributors on the state runner-up squad, Greater Johnstown had its sights set on another trip to Hershey.
“We had four juniors starting that year on the run to the state title game,” Fuschino said. “The problem is, we caught up to Franklin out of District 10 the next season. They lost their district championship game, so we ended up meeting them in the second round in the bracket. We were hoping we could get them in the Western Final but it didn’t work out that way. They went on to win the state championship.”
Hoffman was a first-team all-state selection in Class AAA as a senior after earning second-team all-state honors as a junior. Greater Johnstown won District 6-AAA titles in 2004, 2005 and 2006 as well as LHAC crowns in 2004 and 2006.
He played four seasons at NCAA Division I St. Francis University, scoring 336 points and grabbing 326 rebounds.
“I still get chills thinking about walking into the Giant Center for shoot-around – a big, empty arena,” Hoffman said of the Trojans’ state championship game appearance. “It was really the first arena experience like that for me. Man, it was cool. It felt like you were stepping out on a pro court or a big collegiate court.
“I’ll never forget the fun we had at the pep rally at the high school and the community coming together.”
Players such as Hoffman and Shubik had a knack for bringing teammates, fans and communities together.
Their impact as two of the top players of the 2000s is still recalled nearly two decades later.
