HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. – Two Central Cambria boys relay teams won gold to highlight a day in which four local school records were broken at the District 6 Class 2A swimming championships on Friday at Hollidaysburg Area High School.
The district champion in each event secures a spot at the PIAA championships on March 18-19 at Bucknell University.
Central Cambria junior Hunter McMullen, junior Cody Roberts, senior Jack Soyka and senior Adam McGlynn won with a school-record time of 1:43.32, three seconds faster than the previous mark. Soyka, Roberts, senior Ben Grata and junior Aiden Wandel won the 200 free relay race in 1:35.86. Soyka broke the school’s 100 butterfly record. Grata took second in the 50 free.
Westmont Hilltop senior Cael Long repeated as champion in the 200 individual medley with a new school record of 2:00.2. Hilltoppers senior Elijah Innis won the gold medal in the 100 butterfly in 51.35 seconds, breaking both the school and Hollidaysburg pool record.
Westmont Hilltop finished second behind Central Cambria in the 200 medley relay.
Conemaugh Township senior Herman Zilch IV was runner-up in the 100 butterfly.
Central Cambria has compiled 85 points to sit in first place with a lead of 29 points over Bellefonte.
On the girls side, Westmont Hilltop freshman Sasha Innis won the 50 free in 25.2 seconds. Westmont Hilltop finished second in the 200 medley relay.
Bedford sophomore Leah Shackley prevailed in the 100 butterfly in 57.42 ticks. She was a 2021 PIAA Class 2A silver medalist in the 100 back.
Central Cambria junior Jensen Westrick finished second in the 100 butterfly and 200 free.
Somerset’s Hannah Kane, Hope Miller, Alyssa Richard and Carly Richard finished first with a time of 1:44.44 in the 200 free relay. The Golden Eagles have racked up 61 points to sit in second place behind Bellefonte (84 points).
The 100-yard back, 100 breast, 100 free, 400 free relay and 500 free races will be contested on Saturday.
