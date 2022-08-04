SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – Champion City needed just two innings to propel the Kings to a 10-6 victory over the Johnstown Mill Rats in Prospect League action on Thursday night.
After Sam Mast gave Johnstown the lead with a two-run single in the top of the third, Champion City responded with five runs in the bottom half to take a 5-2 advantage. The Kings then scored four more runs in the third to pull away.
While capitalizing on five Johnstown errors, the Kings needed just eight hits to reach double-digit runs. Evan Lorey and Trey Carter each tallied two hits to lead Champion City. Lorey, Carter and Patrick Fultz each scored two runs, while Fultz recorded three RBIs.
Jake Woolf earned the win on the mound for the Kings after allowing three runs over seven innings. He surrendered nine hits while walking two and striking out four.
Joe Alcorn and Eric Colaco both went 3-for-4 with two runs scored for the Mill Rats. Matt Santarelli homered and drove in two runs. Brennan Murphy was tagged with the loss.
The loss puts Johnstown (26-31, 14-12) just one game ahead of Champion City (13-13) for the second and final playoff spot for the Ohio River Valley Division. The Mill Rats have a doubleheader in West Virginia beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.
