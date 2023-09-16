LORETTO, Pa. – Out of 30 girls volleyball squads participating in Saturday’s St. Francis Invitational at DeGol Arena, three ended their marathon days with a victory.
Two of those three came from the 13-team contingent spanning The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area, as Chestnut Ridge claimed victory in the Silver Bracket while Central Cambria overcame a sluggish start in pool play to take top honors in the Bronze Bracket.
The Red Devils topped Northern Bedford County 25-21 in the Bronze championship after battling through as the No. 9 seed in the bracket, defeating United (25-20), top-seeded Purchase Line (25-20) and Bellefonte 25-21 before taking down the Black Panthers.
The Red Devils finished 1-7 in eight pool-play sets, splitting its match with Ferndale, but getting swept by Forest Hills, Northern Cambria and Elk County Catholic, the No. 7 team in Class 1A according to the most recent Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association (PVCA) rankings.
“We had a long week, a three-game week,” Central Cambria coach Alicia Huber said. “We weren’t playing our best game at the beginning. The last game in pool play was probably our best one and we just kept going up from there.”
Chestnut Ridge, a 4-4 finisher in Pool E, downed fellow Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference members Bellwood-Antis (25-17), Huntingdon (25-17) and Central (25-19) before knocking off Central Mountain 25-21 in the final, holding a 10-point lead in the one-set sprint before fending off the Wildcats.
The Lions split all of their pool-play encounters against Bellwood-Antis, River Valley, Westmont Hilltop and PVCA Class 1A No. 1 West Branch. The Lions were the only team to take a set from the Warriors until Bald Eagle Area topped them 16-25, 25-23, 17-15 in the Gold final.
“We had a good day. We went 1-1 in (pool play) all day and we pulled it together and started playing as a team and moving as a unit,” Chestnut Ridge coach Kayla Morgart said. “We did good.”
With three PVCA-ranked squads – West Branch and Elk County Catholic in 1A and No. 4 Forest Hills in 2A – in play during the all-day, early season tournament provides a welcome, but stern, test for coaches to gauge where their teams stand as the season enters its middle third.
“This is a great local tournament,” Cambria Heights coach John Farabaugh said. “To not have to travel real far to see all of these teams in the same spot. The coordination of their tournament is great. The setup of the pool is always done thoughtfully. You see a lot of great play.”
The Highlanders, who sat atop the Silver seedings after pool play, bowed out in the quarterfinals in a loss to Central Mountain.
Five area teams made the 10-team Gold Bracket field, with Richland seeded first after breezing to an 8-0 mark through pool play, sweeping through Central, United, Northern Bedford County and Penns Valley as the only team in the six five-team pools to go 8-0.
The Rams were bested 25-20 by another flock of Rams – Penns Valley – in the Gold quarterfinals. It was an abrupt end to a solid day for Richland, but it didn’t sour what the team accomplished during the morning and early afternoon.
“They performed extremely well,” Richland coach Dave Livingston said. “They got tight in that last match, just a little bit, but overall, they performed extremely well. They played a lot of hard matches, came back from a couple of deficits. I couldn’t be more proud or impressed with what they were doing while they were playing.”
Penns Valley bumped off Somerset in the 8-9 match. Forest Hills downed Westmont Hilltop 25-12 before wrapping up their day in a 25-22 loss to West Branch.
“We played well. I think we definitely played tired,” Rangers coach Cassie Layman said. “We had a big match Thursday against (PVCA Class 2A No. 3) Philipsburg(-Osceola). We took them to four. We played really well. I definitely think we played tired. A lot of unforced errors, a lot of tipping. However, I think we ended the day on a strong note.
“Coming up against a team like West Branch, another ranked team, if I was going to lose to someone today, that was one I was willing to contend with.”
Penn Cambria and Bedford also played in the Gold Bracket, falling to Bald Eagle Area and Elk County Catholic, respectively.
“It’s extremely important,” Somerset coach Scott Shirley said. “You want to come to these events to play the best in the area to see how you play out against the stronger teams throughout the region. This is a great invitational to be a participant in.”
