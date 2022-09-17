ALTOONA, Pa. – Forest Hills senior Delaney Dumm and Chestnut Ridge senior Calan Bollman won individual titles, and the Westmont Hilltop boys cross country team earned Class 1A gold at Saturday's Altoona Mountain Lion Invitational.
Bollman edged Windber's Joe McKelvey in the boys race. Bedford's Joseph Pencil (25th), Chestnut Ridge's Kevin Myers (24th), Forest Hills' Tyler Caron (ninth) and Josh Morrison (22nd), Penn Cambria's Josh Stolarski (10th), Westmont Hilltop's Derek George (15th) and Windber's Garrett Page (seventh) medaled in the field of 154 harriers.
In the girls race, Bedford's Meah Eshelman (12th) and Avrey Weaverling (15th), Chestnut Ridge's Lydia Carnwath (25th), Forest Hills' Danielle Dumm (10th) and Samantha Papcunik (16th) and Windber's Audrey Hart (20th) were medalists in a field of 147 runners. Forest Hills finished in second place as a team.
