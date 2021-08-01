A couple late setbacks for the AAABA Tournament resulted in Altoona having a second team in this year’s 76th AAABA Tournament.
Cumming Motors advanced to Johnstown as the Altoona-1 squad with a 17-5 record, while Johnston Realty, a team with a long AAABA Tournament history, made it as Altoona-2 with a 17-7 mark.
Two teams from Altoona and two from Brooklyn helped the tournament counter the loss of the new Canadian team that had to cancel its appearance due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the New York City franchise that also dropped out late in the summer schedule.
Manager Chris Sanders’ Cumming Motors team has a group of players hitting in the mid-.400 range or better, according to online statistics.
Matt Parks batted .533 in 10 games. Michael Turiano (.457), Colton Burd (.471, 23 runs, four homers), Jake Hillard (.455, 26 runs, 26 RBIs, four triples, two homers), Kevin Lehner (.446) and Dylan Gearhart (.440) are among the leaders.
On the mound, right-hander Chayce McCombie (Penn Cambria graduate) went 4-0, with 18 strikeouts and a 1.31 ERA. Left-hander Nick Maynard went 3-0 with 24 strikeouts, and righty Gearhart had a 2-1 mark with 39 strikeouts, four walks and a 1.29 ERA.
Johnston Realty finished its pre-tournament schedule on a solid run. In an 8-4 win over Pro Fab Solutions, Jake Hunter went 3-for-4.
In a 14-6 victory over B&M Construction, Joey DeRubeis went 4-for-6 with a double, a homer, four RBIs and three runs scored. That same game, Portage grad Josh Morgan hit both a double and a triple.
