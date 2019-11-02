SAXTON – The most important play in a football game is often right before halftime, or at the end of the game. However, in Friday night’s District 5 Class A playoff game against top-seeded Tussey Mountain, the most important play for Shade happened on the Panthers’ first possession.
Unfortunately for Shade, it did not carry a positive impact.
Trailing 6-0, Shade hit two quick pass plays for double-digit yardage. However, on the second pass, Panthers receiver Liam Mincek had the ball stripped away from him as he was fighting for extra yardage.
The Titans turned the miscue into a score, helping them jump out to an early lead. The Panthers were never able to recover, and saw their season come to an end in a 48-20 loss to Tussey Mountain.
“To me, that was the turning point in the game, it really was,” Tussey Mountain coach Anthony Sottasante said. “They were driving, and they had a positive play, and we came up with the football. That was huge.”
Tussey Mountain scored on their first drive of the game, thanks to two big plays. Tyler Rhoads ran for 28 yards on a fake punt and broke a tackle when he looked to be stopped short on a fourth down run.
Matthew Leonard scored on a 5-yard keeper on the next play to give the Titans a 6-0 lead.
It was on Shade’s opening possession that Mincek lost the ball fighting for yardage after a 13-yard catch. Tussey Mountain turned the miscue into points.
They moved the ball 65 yards in 14 plays. The Titans again faced a fourth down late in the drive, and again they converted it for points. David Smith took a pitch to the right and looked like he was hemmed in by the Shade defense. However, he made a quick cutback, and darted in for the score to push the lead to 13-0.
The lead ballooned to 27-0 before Shade finally broke the ice. Kaden Koleszarik, playing quarterback in place of an injured Braden Adams, hit Vincent Fyock for a 57-yard touchdown pass to trim the lead to 27-6 at halftime.
Any thoughts of a second-half Panthers comeback were quickly squashed by Titans. They intercepted a Koleszarik pass on Shade’s first possession of the new half. Tussey Mountain was able to push its lead to 41-6 on 6-yard touchdown runs by Jarred Sipes and Kaden Lucko.
Koleszarik and Fyock hooked up on touchdown passes of 46 yards – late in the third quarter – and 43 yards – early in the fåourth – to trim the Tussey Mountain lead to 41-20. However, Cåolten Bishop tacked on a 2-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter to set the final.
“Coming back we had two returning starters on offense and three on defense, and a lot of people picked us toward the bottom of the WestPAC,” Fyfe said.
“Two weeks ago we were 5-4.
“We ended up 5-6, but to win five games with these guys, who really bought in and felt like they had something to prove, and I think they did. The season didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but I think they had something to prove, and I think they did that.”
