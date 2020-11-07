Greater Johnstown and Tussey Mountain had two very different seasons entering Friday night’s nonconference game at Trojan Stadium, but the teams played a hard-fought game that came down to the wire.
Johnstown was driving to take the lead in the final seconds, but Tussey Mountain’s Landon Hennessey intercepted a pass in the end zone to preserve a 35-32 victory for the Titans.
The Trojans came out with momentum to start the game.
After forcing a Tussey Mountain punt, the Trojans struck quickly with a 49-yard touchdown pass from freshman Jon Updyke to D’andre Sampson to give the host team a quick lead.
“If you’re a fan, you had to enjoy the Johnstown-Tussey Mountain game because that was a back-and-forth game,” Greater Johnstown coach Bruce Jordan said. “They played hard, we played hard and it came down to the last play of the game. That’s what you want.”
The Titans answered quickly on a 47-yard touchdown run from Kaden Lucko to tie the game at 7. Lucko finished the game with a whopping 340 yards on 41 carries and scored four touchdowns.
Updyke came back and threw his second touchdown of the night, this one to Quasir Stephens, to give the Trojans a 13-7 lead at the end of one. The freshman threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 85 rushing yards and a score on the ground as well.
“You’ve got to love a freshman quarterback who is stepping in behind a senior and the lights aren’t too bright for him,” Jordan said of Updyke. “He comes out and makes plays down to the absolute wire. In three years, people should be on notice that he’s going to be a pretty doggone good football player.”
Lucko scored the only touchdown of the second quarter to give the visitors a 14-13 lead at the break, but the Trojans started the second half much like they did in the first, with a big play. Updyke connected with Bryce Yoder for a 46-yard score to give the lead back to Johnstown.
Tussey Mountain improved to 7-1 on the season with the win. The Titans played with passion after losing last week’s District 5 title game to archival Northern Bedford.
Tussey Mountain coach Anthony Sottasante was proud of the way his team came out on Friday.
“It was great to see our guys come out and play with enthusiasm after losing in the district championship last week,” he said following his team’s seventh victory. “We had our quarterback tonight do a helluva job, it’s his first start and really his first varsity playing time and he just did an incredible job.”
Junior Chad Weist filled in for starter Colton Bishop and finished the day with 73 rushing yards and executed the triple-option offense with precision. His execution and misdirection kept the Trojans on their heels most of the night as the Titans finished with 438 rushing yards as a team.
Updyke’s 10-yard score near the end of the third quarter gave Johnstown a 26-21 lead. Scoring runs from Lucko and Hennessey built up a nine-point advantage for the Tussey Mountain. The Trojans did not quit, however. Updyke hit Sampson for a 45-yard gain, and Tavione Thomas dashed in from 20-yards out to make it 35-32.
The Trojans forced a punt and got the ball back with 3:17 remaining at their own 20-yard line and marched the whole way to the Titans’ 23-yard line before Hennessey’s heroic interception.
Jordan’s team fell to 0-9 on the season, but he was proud of the way his team battled.
“So to Tussey Mountain, I tip my hat for them, but for our guys I know we didn’t have the season that we wanted and we were in this game the whole way,” he said. “That’s a playoff team and we were in the game the whole way and that tells me in week nine that they’re not quitting on us and we’re not quitting on them.”
Johnstown is slated to play city rival Bishop McCort on Friday as of now, and Jordan has his sights set on the crosstown game next Friday.
“It’s the big game and this is a great preparation for it,” he said. “We played hard and got after it tonight and you know what next week is going to be. We’re going to keep playing and fighting and crawling and hopefully next week we’re going to get our first victory and be proud of that.”
