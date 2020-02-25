NEW PARIS – The Shade girls struggled shooting the basketball against Tussey Mountain on Tuesday night in their District 5 Class A semifinal contest at Chestnut Ridge High School.
The shooting drought got worse in the second quarter when the Panthers were held without a field goal, and the Titans went on to a 55-37 victory, earning a berth in the championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday at Pitt-Johnstown.
The Bedford County school will face Shanksville-Stonycreek, a 44-29 victor over Berlin Brothersvalley in the other semifinal on Tuesday. The Panthers will play the defending PIAA champion Mountaineers in the consolation game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“We struggled offensively, I don’t know how else to say that,” said Shade coach Andy Muha, who has just eight players listed on his roster. “This wasn’t our typical offensive output. Some of it is that we are young and some of it is this crowd and people were yelling.
“My kids have gutted it out all year. I think at times we played well against a senior-oriented team like Tussey. We rattled a little bit at other times.”
Tussey Mountain (19-5), which played through foul trouble the entire game, got a game-high 20 points from senior Lexi Weimert while senior Sophie Brumbaugh added 16. Kailee Leonard had 11 rebounds for Tussey Mountain and Brumbaugh had eight boards.
“We had one plan coming in, don’t foul,” said Titans coach Todd Gates. “We thought if we didn’t foul, we would be OK, but we just kept fouling and kind of got out of our gameplan. Once we started pushing the ball – we thought we were quicker than them – it started to open things up. Since these seniors have been sophomores, it’s been our problem, fouling too much.”
Taylor Rapsky topped the Shade scoring with 19 points, including going 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. Teammate Morgan Zimmerman supplied 10 points for the Panthers (18-7). The team’s leading scorer, freshman Jenna Muha (eight rebounds), who averaged over 17 points a game coming into the contest against the Titans, was limited to four points by the swarming Tussey Mountain defense.
The Titans led in the opening part of the first quarter, but a pair of Rapsky free throws put the Panthers ahead 10-9 with 2:02 left in the frame. Shade ended the first with a 12-11 advantage.
The Panthers biggest lead of the contest, 14-11, came on two more Rapsky free throws to open the second quarter, but baskets by Karli Lucko and Weimert put Tussey Mountain into the lead and it never trailed again, finishing the second quarter with a 25-19 lead.
In the third quarter, Weimert scored seven of her points as the Titans increased their advantage to 38-25.
Tussey Mountain outscored Shade 17-12 in the fourth quarter to set the final.
“It we want to continue going forward, we have to be smarter than we were tonight,” Gates said.
