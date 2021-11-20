LORETTO – It is the holiday season, but the spirit of giving that’s been hitting the St. Francis University women’s basketball team hasn’t been the kind to fill the Red Flash with good cheer.
An incredible fourth-quarter charge behind Kaitlyn Maxwell got the Red Flash within three points in the closing minutes. However, that did little to mask St. Francis’ continuing early-season turnover issues in its 63-54 defeat at the hands of Longwood in its home opener at DeGol Arena on Saturday afternoon.
Still looking for their first win, the Red Flash committed 24 turnovers. It was the third time in four starts St. Francis has turned the ball over more than 20 times this season, offsetting the fact that St. Francis held Longwood to 35.9% shooting for the game, dished out a season-high 18 assists and outrebounded the Lancers 52-35.
“The turnover stat is just something that’s really disappointing and frustrating,” St. Francis coach Keila Whittington said. “We got the shots that we wanted. We got to the foul line. Everything that we wanted to do besides the turnovers, (we accomplished).
“Our turnover column is way too high. We’re right there.”
St. Francis shot 53.3% over the final 10 minutes. However, the Red Flash had trailed by as many as 20 points late in the third and it turned out to be too large a margin for the hosts to overcome.
“It’s our starts. It’s the way we start the games. In the fourth quarter we had a lot of confidence,” senior co-captain Jada Dapaa said. “We’re an energy team. It’s a 40-minute game. The fourth quarter’s only 10 minutes of it. We’ve got to bring it all those other 30 minutes, not just that one quarter. It’s the whole game. It’s our starts and our finishes.”
Dapaa finished with eight points and a game-high 12 rebounds before fouling out. Maxwell scored 10 of her team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter to go along with two assists, matching the Red Flash’s two 3-pointers over the first 30 minutes in the final 5:22.
Redshirt senior Lili Benzel hit the other two treys and wound up with 10 points.
One of two returning starters, Maxwell, the 5-foot-6 sophomore guard from Everett, has two of St. Francis’ four double-digit scoring efforts so far this season.
“In the fourth quarter, we had a lot more effort and desire. We were getting all the loose balls and finding the open person,” Maxwell said. “We were playing more as a team and had more of a will to win, more confidence.”
While Whittington schedules ambitiously before Northeast Conference play begins and that often leads to lopsided scores and skewed statistics but will prepare her Red Flash for later in the year, Longwood (2-2) doesn’t fit that profile of opponent. A member of the Big South, the Lancers were 14-11 last year. They lost at home by 19 to a Towson team St. Francis beat on the road by nine.
Longwood is a very good surrogate for athletic NEC foes like St. Francis-Brooklyn or Long Island.
“We need experience. We have to go through these games, we have to go through these battles and have them fight and figure it out,” Whittington said. “We’re trying to build that chemistry.”
Tra’dayja Smith’s 14-foot fallaway over Dapaa just before the second-quarter horn gave Longwood a 30-19 halftime lead.
It took 6:46 until St. Francis got on the board when McLemore pitched ahead to Mastellone for a transition layup. Before that, St. Francis was 0-for-9 from the field with seven turnovers.
The Red Flash defense, though, held the Lancers to just 25.0% shooting and, despite the offensive woes, trailed just 15-7 when Maxwell’s halfcourt shot hit the front of the rim at the first-quarter buzzer.
While still ice cold shooting, St. Francis began to outscrap the Lancers on the boards and for 50-50 balls in the second quarter and appeared to have gotten things worked out when Aaliyah Moore scored inside for a three-point play at the 6:39 mark that narrowed the gap to 17-12.
However, three more Red Flash turnovers fed a 7-0 Longwood run in response.
“That’s going our biggest challenge. We’ve been struggling with the turnovers. Once we get that down, I think a ‘W’ is coming our way,” Dapaa said.
