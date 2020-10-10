ALTOONA – Matt Whysong showed on his 80-yard catch-and-run with a short Logan Pfister pass in the first quarter just how hard he is to beat in a footrace.
Unfortunately for Whysong and his Chestnut Ridge High School football team, the Lions were playing catch-up all night because of turnovers.
Pfister threw for 295 yards and tossed three touchdowns to Whysong. It wasn’t enough, though, as three giveaways and a minus-2 turnover ratio loomed large in Ridge’s 31-21 Laurel Highlands Conference setback to Bishop Guilfoyle at Mansion Park Stadium on Saturday night.
BG picked Pfister off twice in assuming a 10-point lead in the second quarter, then forced a third-quarter fumble to stunt the Lions’ attempts to rally. Chestnut Ridge battled to the end, but a pass breakup on fourth-and-4 at the Marauder 14 with 2:24 left finally put Max Shoemaker’s squad away.
“It’s tough to have a game like that and still come up short,” said Pfister, who completed 16 of 32 passes and also ran for a team-high 56 yards. “Guilfoyle’s a very good team. I’d really like to have this game back.”
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Lions, who had scored at least 37 in each of those contests, and left them 3-2.
“Unfortunately, we never seem to win the turnover battle when we play BG,” Shoemaker said. “If we clean that up, we can be a pretty good football team.
"Our kids really competed well, and we made some big plays when we had to. I couldn’t ask more for their effort. A lot of the intangibles are there. You just can’t go minus-(two) in turnovers and expect to win.”
Guilfoyle ran its winning streak to three and improved to 3-2.
“This was a heavyweight fight,” Marauders coach Justin Wheeler said. “When we threw a haymaker, they threw one back. Our guys just kept fighting and kept battling.”
Keegan Myrick rushed for 92 yards on 20 carries and two short touchdowns, including a 2-yard run at 7:31 of the third quarter than accounted for the only scoring in the second half after the teams combined for 432 yards over the first two quarters. Zach McCloskey added 80 yards and a touchdown on the ground, while Konnor Kiesewetter threw for 196 yards and a score.
“We were productive, because we just have skill everywhere,” McCloskey said. “This was an important win for us. The last two years, they were undefeated until they got to us, and we stopped their undefeated season. We just wanted to keep that going.”
Pfister and Whysong hooked up four times for 152 and three touchdowns in the first half, including one with 1:19 left before the intermission that Whysong grabbed with one hand and trapped against his helmet as he was knocked to the turf.
However, Ridge still trailed by three, 24-21, as Bishop Guilfoyle put points on the board on four of its five possessions, two of which started in great field position after the Marauder interceptions.
The difference was Deven Wyandt’s 31-yard field goal late in the first quarter after Andrew Abraham took the Marauders’ second interception of Pfister down to the Lion 22.
Whysong, a junior, finished with six receptions for 180 yards. It was his first three-touchdown game.
“It always stinks to lose,” Whysong said. “We’ve just got to get our heads back into it this week and go back to playing with the same mentality as when we were winning.”
Ridge evened the game at seven when Whysong outbodied a defender for a short pass, broke free, turned upfield and outraced everyone to the end zone for an 80-yard scoring play.
BG had opened the scoring about 20 seconds earlier when McCloskey dragged several defenders the last 4 yards on an 18-yard touchdown run.
Ridge was down by 10 twice but got it back to three both times. The first came on an inventive play call when Pfister faked the reverse to Whysong, then rolled the other way. Whysong wheeled around, though, and was uncovered for a 33-yard touchdown that made it 17-14 at 6:04 of the second quarter.
Guilfoyle, though, regained its double-digit margin when Haiden Conrad ducked in to snare a Kiesewetter pass and turned upfield for a 50-yard TD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.