LORETTO – In the unlikely event the St. Francis University women’s basketball team doesn’t hold on to host a quarterfinal game in the Northeast Conference Tournament, the Red Flash need look no further than the way they performed against Long Island.
The Sharks only have six wins in the conference and seven overall this season, but two of those victories have come against the Red Flash, including Sunday afternoon’s 71-64 triumph at DeGol Arena.
Currently third in playoff seeding, St. Francis ended the game with a flourish, scoring seven points in a 12-second span of the final minute. Unfortunately for the Red Flash, they were trying to climb out of a hole of as many as 15 points earlier in the fourth quarter.
“We’re definitely disappointed,” St. Francis coach Keila Whittington said. “We talked a lot this week about taking advantage of opportunities, and we definitely thought this was a game that we could come out, take away some things from LIU and come out with the win.”
With the defeat, though, St. Francis only is one game ahead of Fairleigh Dickinson in the NEC loss column and two games ahead of Long Island, Bryant, Sacred Heart and Wagner. The top four finishers host quarterfinal games, with Robert Morris and Mount St. Mary’s having wrapped up the top two spots.
The Red Flash fell despite receiving a season-high 20 points from Bishop McCort Catholic product Haley Thomas, shooting 52.9% from the floor and outrebounding Long Island 33-22. St. Francis had a 38-24 advantage scoring in the paint and a 25-10 edge in scoring from the bench, led by Lili Benzel’s 12 points.
However, they gave up 29 points to Shark forward Brandy Thomas on 12 of 16 shooting, committed 21 turnovers to the Sharks’ 13 and only got to the foul line three times.
This was the fifth straight game St. Francis has been guilty of at least 20 turnovers. The Red Flash have lost four of those.
“The turnovers have hurt us the last couple of games. They’ve kind of hurt of all season, but we’ve found ways to get out of it and win the games,” Haley Thomas said. “Now they’re coming back to bite us.”
It also didn’t help that St. Francis played much of the game without starting pivot Katie Dettwiller. The 6-foot-4 freshman fell hard on the back of her head fighting for a rebound 4 minutes into the contest and didn’t return, affecting Whittington’s playing rotation.
One of the bright spots for St. Francis was the continued emergence of Benzel. The 5-foot-8 Altoona native was 4 of 10 from 3-point range in 15 minutes, giving her 12 or more points off the bench in three of the past four games and six straight in which she’s scored at least five.
She sat out last season after transferring from Division II Shippensburg.
“At the beginning of the season, coach was always saying, ‘You need to be confident. You need to build that ‘I can do it,’ " Benzel said. “I did that as the season went on.”
In what was a closely contested first half, Long Island went on a spurt in the closing minutes to emerge with a 32-25 lead behind Brandy Thomas’ 14 points and the team’s 5 of 14 shooting behind the arc.
Thomas took over completely in the third frame, scoring 14 more as the Sharks increased the lead to as many as 15.
St. Francis started the game off about as well as it could. Haley Thomas opened the scoring with a strong drive, finishing with the left-hand scoop through contact, then Swogger swished a trey from the right wing. Following a nifty reverse finish by Sam Sabino, Thomas went to the floor for a loose ball and shoveled it from her knees to a cutting Allen for a 9-6 Red Flash lead.
The Flash took an 18-17 lead into the second quarter when Lili Benzel rattled in a slingshot 3-pointer from the top of the key, Jada Dapaa hooked a bucket off the board and Swogger ran in for a layup off a hit-ahead pass. Six players scored for St. Francis in the first 10 minutes.
