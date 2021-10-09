ROARING SPRING, Pa. – Bedford lost three fumbles and threw an interception in the first half, but had the ball in Central territory down just two scores with plenty of time left in the fourth quarter before Jason Clark sacked Mercury Swaim on fourth down to all but end the Bisons’ comeback bid.
The Scarlet Dragons took control of the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference with a 41-27 triumph that moved their record to 7-0 both overall and in the league. Bedford suffered its first loss and is now 6-1.
The Bisons allowed 28 points in the second quarter and trailed 35-14 at the half.
“It’s always tough when you make mistakes and dig yourself a hole, but it’s even more difficult when you’re playing a team like them that has so many weapons on offense, and they are tough on defense,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said. “When you are playing good teams and quality opponents, the margin for error goes way down, and we just made too many mistakes. Give credit to them. They made big plays, but we made mistakes that we don’t typically make.”
Three of the Scarlet Dragons’ first-half touchdowns came after Bedford turnovers, and one of them was a direct result of one.
Bisons punter Sam Sheppard couldn’t handle a high snap, tried to pick the ball up in his own end zone, fumbled it and Clark came away with the ball for a touchdown.
“Recovering that botched punt was the play of the game,” Central quarterback Jeff Hoenstine said. “Clarky made a great play on that, hustling to the ball and jumping on it.”
That play made it 27-7, and Bedford never really recovered.
“We didn’t line up to some of their formations right,” Swaim said. “They really came out and smacked us in the mouth in the first half. We weren’t really ready for that. That’s a real good team over there, and we just need to get better through the next few weeks. We hope we can see them again in the playoffs, and we’ll hope for a different result. That’s a real good team over there, and there’s nothing for us to hang our head about, because we came out in the second half and battled. I was proud of our guys.”
Bedford could meet up with Central again in the PIAA playoffs if the Bisons win District 5, win the District 5-9 regional and Central wins the District 6 Class 3A title. Bedford won that game last season on its way to the PIAA semifinals.
Swaim accounted for all four Bedford touchdowns, running for three and throwing one to Justin Arnold that tied the game late in the first quarter. Swaim finished with 89 yards on 21 carries, and Trent Price rushed for 109 yards on 17 carries.
Unfortunately for Bedford, it trailed most of the game and couldn’t lean as heavily on the running game as it would have liked.
“Both teams played real hard,” Central coach Dave Baker said. “They can run hard, and they are difficult to stop. They can block. They are a good team, and we had to play well to beat them.”
Unable to keep running due to the lopsided score, Bedford tried to pass, but Central was ready for it.
“They were getting pressure on the quarterback, so we weren’t able to throw the ball as well as we would have liked,” Steele said. “We didn’t have a strong night throwing the ball, but part of that is because their defense is pretty good. I’m proud of our kids, because they battled. It would have been easy for our kids not to in the second half with the score what it was, but we made it interesting there in the second half. We didn’t play our best football, but we’ll get back to work Monday.”
