Since he was in second grade, Luke Bowers has felt at home playing a significant role on a basketball court.
A sophomore at Turkeyfoot Valley Area High School, Bowers can also be considered a groundbreaker in the annals of the PIAA’s contributions toward the game.
Just don’t expect to see him sporting the Rams’ navy blue and gold while on the floor, Bowers’ uniform situation is a little more black and white.
Bowers, who turned 16 earlier this month, recently became the PIAA’s first junior basketball official thanks to an initiative by the organization to recruit and register younger officials across a wide array of sports.
Pat Gebhart, assistant executive director of the PIAA, said that 125 students across the commonwealth have signed up for the program with 31 of them fully registered and able to officiate junior-high contests in Pennsylvania.
“Where it can grow to is only limited by the number of folks who are interested in it and the schools that want to contract with these folks to officiate,” Gebhart said.
When the program became official, Bowers was more than prepared to answer the call.
“In the middle of summer (2022), I heard some rumblings about this junior officials program,” Bowers said. “The school contacted me and said that she had heard about this and she gave me some information because she knew that I might be interested. We ended up talking to a few other officials in Somerset County and they were giving us more of what was going on and about the process.
“As soon as I found out, I got in touch with the PIAA. Right away, I was at the forefront of the process.
“I was kind of along every step of the way in those early stages to express my voice and my passion for sports officiating and create that next opportunity.”
Bowers’ path took him to an officials clinic at Chestnut Ridge High School, where he tested for his certification, even though the junior official program wasn’t fully enacted meaning that Bowers and other prospective junior officials were in a holding pattern.
“The opinions were really mixed on whether the program was going to get passed for the winter sports or if it was going to be more toward the spring,” Bowers recalled. “Really, we didn’t know. For about a month or so, going into late October, it was just a waiting game. We didn’t know what was going to happen with the program.”
Bowers then received a call from (PIAA officials’ corresponding secretary) Kim Hill with the news that the program was, at the time, likely on its way to passing.
“I was just truly ecstatic,” Bowers said.
After his first scheduled game was postponed due to inclement weather, Bowers worked his first junior high game this past December alongside longtime basketball official Craig Knupp, who is serving as Bowers’ mentor.
“I was able to officiate my first game (at Somerset) with Craig, it just happened to work out like that,” Bowers said. “That was just a truly overwhelming experience for me on the personal side. To go out there and be with my mentor, Craig, who has been a great contact and guidance and all of the experience that he brings to the number of years that he’s been involved as an official and as a teacher.
“Being able to do that first game, I was able to have a lot of family and friends in attendance. It was one of those once-in-a-lifetime moments. You think of all of the people who made it possible. My mother (Kristy Bowers) has been a huge help in this process. She’s been my main person from the beginning and my biggest supporter.”
Gebhart notes that mentors are a crucial and necessary piece of the fledgling program.
“The mentorship program is critically important to this,” he said. “Each one of these junior officials must be assigned a competent mentor, who is going to take a vested interest in the success of the junior official that they’re providing guidance to.
“That’s probably the most important portion of this is to have a mentor who wants to be a mentor and is willing to devote additional time from their busy schedule to the junior official.”
While he’s only been working PIAA junior high games this season, Bowers’ connection with officiating dates back to an event nearby his home in Confluence.
“I did the Turkeyfoot Valley alumni basketball game,” Bowers recalled. “It was quite an experience for me to go out and do it on my own. I actually started doing that and it became a tradition for me as I grew older. As a result, I started doing some elementary basketball league games at Turkeyfoot (Valley). That was super-great for me. I got a lot of experience working those games for a number of years.”
Bowers got his start in sports by playing basketball and baseball, but always had his eye on staying involved in any capacity.
“I quickly realized that sports was going to be a passion for me, but at the same time, I was able to see the other side of it,” Bowers said. “I kind of realized that if you look at the odds, I thought to myself, ‘Maybe it’s not real practical if I can do this at a professional level, playing, but what are some other options I can look into?’ I’ve always been interested in behind-the-scenes work and I’m a guy who likes to study the rulebook. I just really started connecting with that.”
Bowers is finding another connection thanks to his plunge into officiating, which also includes PIAA certification in baseball and volleyball.
“The umpiring and basketball referee communities are really special,” he said.
“The bond that we share and the passion we have for sports, is really something unique. Being able to continue making these connections in many different sports with officiating has been something I’ve truly cherished.”
He’s also found a new joy in tending to the equipment needs of NAHL teams visiting the Johnstown Tomahawks at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“We started going to games five years ago,” Bowers said. “I really just fell in love with the game. Another sport that I just love to be around. Over the years, being in Johnstown, we were able to make connections on the hockey side to players and coaches, not only from Johnstown, but also the visiting teams.”
Bowers’ path to working behind the scenes in the NAHL started when he reached out to New Jersey Titans coach Craig Doremus on Twitter, who invited Bowers and his younger brother, Lee, to see the goings-on for the club during their next visit. It also introduced Bowers to the tasks involved in equipment managing.
“I think that was the first time we were able to see that behind-the-scenes look for hockey,” Bowers recalled. “Right away, that was another love of mine that I quickly connected with and fell in love with.”
Since jumping into service with the Titans when they’re in Johnstown, the Bowers tandem have also aided the Maine Nordiques, Northeast Generals, Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks and Maryland Black Bears when they visit 1st Summit Arena, along with taking on the task of assistant equipment managers during the NAHL’s top prospects event in Cranberry Township this past February.
While working with the visiting teams, Bowers notes that hospitality is a strong point of the Tomahawks staff when help is needed or if questions arise.
Bowers has also made his way through learning the ropes of sports broadcasting, meeting with Waynesburg University professor Lanny Frattere, who called Pittsburgh Pirates games on television and radio broadcasts from 1976 to 2008 and also picking the brain of Joe Block, one of the Pirates’ current play-by-play broadcasters.
Those connections led to Bowers taking the headset on streaming broadcasts for Turkeyfoot Valley athletics and the eventual creation of his own YouTube channel.
After high school, Bowers plans to attend Waynesburg to major in broadcasting while also pursuing a job as a professional baseball umpire.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
