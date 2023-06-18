Recent Turkeyfoot Valley Area High School graduates Ava Hair and Christopher Kozlowski will both play basketball at Penn State Fayette.
Penn State Fayette competes in the Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference within the United States Collegiate Athletic Association.
Hair earned a spot on the 2022-23 all-WestPAC and Somerset County second teams. Hair also participated in the District 5 senior all-star game in March.
Hair scored 339 points during the 2022-23 season, averaging 16.1 per game. She tallied 156 rebounds, averaging 7.4 per game. Hair totaled 57 blocks and made 82% of her shots (42 of 52) from beyond the 3-point arc.
Hair, who will play for coach Scott Hillen, is the daughter of Janice Scully.
Kozlowski was named to the 2022-23 all-WestPAC team. The forward was a key cog in Turkeyfoot Valley’s 17-10 record and berth in the PIAA Class 1A tournament for the first time in nearly 20 years. Kozlowski scored 374 points this past season, averaging 13.9 per game. Kozlowski compiled 327 rebounds, averaging 12.1 per game. Kozlowski posted 74 blocked shots.
In three varsity basketball seasons, Kozlowski scored 669 points and snared 658 rebounds.
Kozlowski, who will play for coach Andy Hedrick, is the son of Roy and Amanda Schmidt.
