The 53rd annual Turkey Bowl charity football game remains on the Thanksgiving Day schedule at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“As of now, we are planning to play,” Tim Clark, one of the popular fundraising event’s organizers, said Monday. “We’re going to be donning red and gold (neck) gaiters, given the conditions that are out there. We’re going to do our best to keep the game going for this year and just be as smart as we can for it.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has wiped out sporting events across the country throughout the past nine months, while others have continued to play while following pandemic-related guidelines.
This year’s game is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at Sargent’s Stadium.
The Bears and the Bulls will renew their rivalry while raising money to benefit the Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania, a nonprofit organization that provides services to people with disabilities.
The Turkey Bowl has raised more than half a million dollars since 1972, according to organizers.
The Bulls held off a Bears rally to win 27-23 in last year’s Turkey Bowl, snapping the Bears’ three-game winning streak in the series. The two teams are made up of local business and civic leaders, many of whom formerly played locally or regionally on the high school or college levels.
Players donate their time and raise funds while also playing in the game, which is touch football but includes blocking along the line and physical play throughout the contest.
