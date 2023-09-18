Cross Country
High School
Hempfield, Yough at Ligonier Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Hollidaysburg, Westmont Hilltop at Bald Eagle Area, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
High School
Conemaugh Township, Ferndale, Shanksville-Stonycreek at North Star, 3 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Salem, 3:30 p.m.
Soccer
College Men
Pitt-Johnstown at Penn State New Kensington, 4 p.m.
High School Boys
Johnstown Christian School at Great Commission, 5 p.m.
Bethlehem Center at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Forest Hills at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Central Cambria at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Carroll-McCort, 7 p.m.
Bedford at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph's Catholic Academy at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Richland, 7:15 p.m.
Northern Bedford County at Windber, 7:15 p.m.
North Star at Everett, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Johnstown Christian School at Great Commission, 3:30 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Rockwood, 4 p.m.
Northern Bedford County at Windber, 5 p.m.
North Star at Everett, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
Central Cambria at Tyrone, 3:30 p.m.
Windber at Bishop McCort, 4 p.m.
Bedford at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Richland, 4 p.m.
Somerset at Westmont Hilltop, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
Westmoreland County Community College at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, 6 p.m.
Mount Aloysius at Penn State Mont Alto, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Everett at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.
Central Cambria at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Central, 6 p.m.
Rockwood at Glendale, 6 p.m.
Forest Hills at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.
Windber at Moshannon Valley, 6 p.m.
Claysburg-Kimmel at North Star, 6 p.m.
Meyersdale at Northern Bedford County, 6 p.m.
Portage at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Richland, 6 p.m.
HOPE for Hyndman at Salisbury-Elk Lick, 6 p.m.
Turkeyfoot Valley at Shade, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at United, 6 p.m.
Bedford at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.
Football
Grade 7
Richland at Altoona, 4 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Penn Cambria, 4 p.m.
Forest Hills at Bedford, 5 p.m.
Central at Greater Johnstown, 5 p.m.
Central Cambria at Somerset, 6 p.m.
