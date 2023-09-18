Kylee Ferguson, Ava Byer

 

Conemaugh Valley’s Kylee Ferguson (left) tries putting a ball past Conemaugh Township’s Ava Byer during a Heritage Conference match in Davidsville, PA., Tuesday, Sept.12, 2023.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Cross Country

High School

Hempfield, Yough at Ligonier Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Hollidaysburg, Westmont Hilltop at Bald Eagle Area, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

High School

Conemaugh Township, Ferndale, Shanksville-Stonycreek at North Star, 3 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Salem, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer

College Men

Pitt-Johnstown at Penn State New Kensington, 4 p.m.

High School Boys

Johnstown Christian School at Great Commission, 5 p.m.

Bethlehem Center at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Forest Hills at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Central Cambria at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Carroll-McCort, 7 p.m.

Bedford at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph's Catholic Academy at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Richland, 7:15 p.m.

Northern Bedford County at Windber, 7:15 p.m.

North Star at Everett, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Johnstown Christian School at Great Commission, 3:30 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Rockwood, 4 p.m.

Northern Bedford County at Windber, 5 p.m.

North Star at Everett, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

Central Cambria at Tyrone, 3:30 p.m.

Windber at Bishop McCort, 4 p.m.

Bedford at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Richland, 4 p.m.

Somerset at Westmont Hilltop, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

Westmoreland County Community College at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, 6 p.m.

Mount Aloysius at Penn State Mont Alto, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Everett at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.

Central Cambria at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Central, 6 p.m.

Rockwood at Glendale, 6 p.m.

Forest Hills at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Windber at Moshannon Valley, 6 p.m.

Claysburg-Kimmel at North Star, 6 p.m.

Meyersdale at Northern Bedford County, 6 p.m.

Portage at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Richland, 6 p.m.

HOPE for Hyndman at Salisbury-Elk Lick, 6 p.m.

Turkeyfoot Valley at Shade, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at United, 6 p.m.

Bedford at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.

Football

Grade 7

Richland at Altoona, 4 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Penn Cambria, 4 p.m.

Forest Hills at Bedford, 5 p.m.

Central at Greater Johnstown, 5 p.m.

Central Cambria at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you