Cross Country
High School
Meyersdale, Salisbury-Elk Lick at Mountain Ridge Invitational, 4 p.m.
Golf
High School
Bellwood-Antis, Bishop Carroll, Bishop Guilfoyle, Central, Penn Cambria, Tyrone at Central Cambria, 11 a.m.
Bedford, Bishop McCort, Chestnut Ridge, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Somerset, Westmont Hilltop at Richland, 1 p.m.
Rockwood at Conemaugh Valley, 3 p.m.
Ferndale at Shanksville-Stonycreek, 3 p.m.
High School Girls
Bishop McCort, Clearfield, Forest Hills at Westmont Hilltop, 3 p.m.
Soccer
College Men
Robert Morris at St. Francis, 3 p.m.
High School Boys
United at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Conemaugh Township, 4 p.m.
Northern Bedford County at Rockwood, 4 p.m.
Richland at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4:30 p.m.
Johnstown Christian School at Mount Carmel Christian School, 4:30 p.m.
North Star at Berlin Brothersvalley, 5:45 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Central, 6 p.m.
Central Cambria at Clearfield, 6 p.m.
Windber at Everett, 6 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.
Bedford at Tyrone, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Bald Eagle Area, 7:30 p.m.
Forest Hills at Bellefonte, 7:30 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
North Star at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Central, 4 p.m.
Central Cambria at Clearfield, 4 p.m.
Rockwood at Fannett-Metal, 4 p.m.
Somerset at Penns Valley, 5 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.
Forest Hills at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.
Richland at Bishop Guilfoyle, 6 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Philipsburg-Osceola, 6 p.m.
Southern Fulton at Windber, 6 p.m.
Bedford at Tyrone, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
Westmont Hilltop at Bishop McCort, 4 p.m.
Central at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.
Forest Hills at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.
Shanksville-Stonycreek at Richland, 4 p.m.
Bedford at Somerset, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Penn Cambria at Bedford, 6 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.
Purchase Line at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.
Richland at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.
River Valley at Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.
Homer-Center at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Everett, 6 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.
Burrell at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Shade at McConnellsburg, 6 p.m.
Southern Fulton at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.
West Shamokin at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Philipsburg-Osceola, 6 p.m.
Penns Manor at Portage, 6 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Salisbury-Elk Lick at Turkeyfoot Valley, 6 p.m.
North Star at Tussey Mountain, 6 p.m.
Marion Center at United, 6 p.m.
Northern Bedford County at Windber, 6 p.m.
Football
High School
Junior Varsity
McCort-Carroll at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.
Somerset at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.
Grade 7
Somerset at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.
Bedford at Central, 5 p.m.
Forest Hills at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Richland, 6 p.m.
Altoona at Central Cambria, 7:30 p.m.
