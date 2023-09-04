Kamryn Ribarich, Izzy Andersen

Richland’s Kamryn Ribarich (left) tries stealing from Penn Cambria’s Izzy Andersen during a PIAA Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference match at Herlinger Field in Johnstown, PA., Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Cross Country

High School

Meyersdale, Salisbury-Elk Lick at Mountain Ridge Invitational, 4 p.m.

Golf

High School

Bellwood-Antis, Bishop Carroll, Bishop Guilfoyle, Central, Penn Cambria, Tyrone at Central Cambria, 11 a.m.

Bedford, Bishop McCort, Chestnut Ridge, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Somerset, Westmont Hilltop at Richland, 1 p.m.

Rockwood at Conemaugh Valley, 3 p.m.

Ferndale at Shanksville-Stonycreek, 3 p.m.

High School Girls

Bishop McCort, Clearfield, Forest Hills at Westmont Hilltop, 3 p.m.

Soccer

College Men

Robert Morris at St. Francis, 3 p.m.

High School Boys

United at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Conemaugh Township, 4 p.m.

Northern Bedford County at Rockwood, 4 p.m.

Richland at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4:30 p.m.

Johnstown Christian School at Mount Carmel Christian School, 4:30 p.m.

North Star at Berlin Brothersvalley, 5:45 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Central, 6 p.m.

Central Cambria at Clearfield, 6 p.m.

Windber at Everett, 6 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.

Bedford at Tyrone, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Bald Eagle Area, 7:30 p.m.

Forest Hills at Bellefonte, 7:30 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

North Star at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Central, 4 p.m.

Central Cambria at Clearfield, 4 p.m.

Rockwood at Fannett-Metal, 4 p.m.

Somerset at Penns Valley, 5 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.

Forest Hills at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.

Richland at Bishop Guilfoyle, 6 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Philipsburg-Osceola, 6 p.m.

Southern Fulton at Windber, 6 p.m.

Bedford at Tyrone, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

Westmont Hilltop at Bishop McCort, 4 p.m.

Central at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.

Forest Hills at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

Shanksville-Stonycreek at Richland, 4 p.m.

Bedford at Somerset, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

High School Girls

Penn Cambria at Bedford, 6 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.

Purchase Line at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.

Richland at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

River Valley at Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.

Homer-Center at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Everett, 6 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.

Burrell at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Shade at McConnellsburg, 6 p.m.

Southern Fulton at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.

West Shamokin at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Philipsburg-Osceola, 6 p.m.

Penns Manor at Portage, 6 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Salisbury-Elk Lick at Turkeyfoot Valley, 6 p.m.

North Star at Tussey Mountain, 6 p.m.

Marion Center at United, 6 p.m.

Northern Bedford County at Windber, 6 p.m.

Football

High School

Junior Varsity

McCort-Carroll at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

Somerset at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.

Grade 7

Somerset at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.

Bedford at Central, 5 p.m.

Forest Hills at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Richland, 6 p.m.

Altoona at Central Cambria, 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you