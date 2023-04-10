Baseball
College
Bloomsburg at Pitt-Johnstown (dh), 1 p.m.
High School
Shanksville-Stonycreek at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Portage, 4:15 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Bedford, 4:30 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4:30 p.m.
Forest Hills at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Rockwood at Conemaugh Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Richland at Greater Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Harmony, 4:30 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at North Star, 4:30 p.m.
Central at Somerset, 4:30 p.m.
River Valley at United, 4:30 p.m.
Ferndale at Windber, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
College
Pitt-Johnstown at California (Pa.) (dh), 2 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Francis, 3 p.m.
High School
Somerset at Central, 4 p.m.
Bedford at Penn Cambria, 4:15 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Portage, 4:15 p.m.
DuBois at Cambria Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Rockwood at Conemaugh Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Forest Hills, 4:30 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Richland, 4:30 p.m.
Meyersdale at Shade, 4:30 p.m.
River Valley at United, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.
Ferndale at Windber, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis
High School Boys
Bedford at Richland, 4 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Somerset, 4 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Windber, 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.