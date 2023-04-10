Baseball glove and bat

Baseball

College

Bloomsburg at Pitt-Johnstown (dh), 1 p.m.

High School

Shanksville-Stonycreek at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Portage, 4:15 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Bedford, 4:30 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4:30 p.m.

Forest Hills at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Rockwood at Conemaugh Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Richland at Greater Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Harmony, 4:30 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at North Star, 4:30 p.m.

Central at Somerset, 4:30 p.m.

River Valley at United, 4:30 p.m.

Ferndale at Windber, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

College

Pitt-Johnstown at California (Pa.) (dh), 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Francis, 3 p.m.

High School

Somerset at Central, 4 p.m.

Bedford at Penn Cambria, 4:15 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Portage, 4:15 p.m.

DuBois at Cambria Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Rockwood at Conemaugh Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Forest Hills, 4:30 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Richland, 4:30 p.m.

Meyersdale at Shade, 4:30 p.m.

River Valley at United, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.

Ferndale at Windber, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

High School Boys

Bedford at Richland, 4 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Somerset, 4 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Windber, 4 p.m.

