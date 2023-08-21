Marley Ratchford

Central Cambria sophomore Marley Ratchford returns a shot to Forest Hills junior Nadia Daubert during a Laurel Highland Athletic Conference match in Sidman, PA., Thursday, Sept.22, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
Golf

High School

Chestnut Ridge at Bedford Springs Resort Tournament, 9 a.m.

Ligonier Valley at Southmoreland, 1 p.m.

Bishop Carroll, Bishop Guilfoyle, Central, Central Cambria, Penn Cambria, Tyrone at Bellwood-Antis, 1:30 p.m.

Conemaugh Township, Portage at Northern Cambria, 3 p.m.

High School Girls

Bellwood-Antis, Bishop Carroll, Central Cambria at Clearfield, 1 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

Chestnut Ridge at Bedford, 4 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

Central Cambria at Hollidaysburg, 4 p.m.

Richland at Westmont Hilltop, 4 p.m.

