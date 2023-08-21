Golf
High School
Chestnut Ridge at Bedford Springs Resort Tournament, 9 a.m.
Ligonier Valley at Southmoreland, 1 p.m.
Bishop Carroll, Bishop Guilfoyle, Central, Central Cambria, Penn Cambria, Tyrone at Bellwood-Antis, 1:30 p.m.
Conemaugh Township, Portage at Northern Cambria, 3 p.m.
High School Girls
Bellwood-Antis, Bishop Carroll, Central Cambria at Clearfield, 1 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
Chestnut Ridge at Bedford, 4 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.
Central Cambria at Hollidaysburg, 4 p.m.
Richland at Westmont Hilltop, 4 p.m.
