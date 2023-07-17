Baseball
American Legion
Region 7 Tournament
Wingate
Bushy Run vs. Bedford, semifinal, noon
Philipsburg vs. TBD, semifinal, 3 p.m.
Championship game, 6 p.m.
Johnstown Collegiate
Playoffs
Semifinal Series (Best-of-5)
(4) O vs. (1) Martella's Pharmacy, Sargent's Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Prospect League
Johnstown at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Softball
Greater Johnstown
Women’s Slow-Pitch
Fetz's Sports Pub vs. Back Room Saloon, 6 p.m.
The Haven vs. Bennett's Nursery, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.