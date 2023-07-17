Owen Tedrow, Eion Snyder

Bedford pitcher Owen Tedrow (left) and third baseman Eion Snyder misplay a foul ball hit by St. Michael’s Tyler Orris in the bottom of the sixth inning of a Cambria County American Legion League game in Sidman, PA., Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Baseball

American Legion

Region 7 Tournament

Wingate

Bushy Run vs. Bedford, semifinal, noon

Philipsburg vs. TBD, semifinal, 3 p.m.

Championship game, 6 p.m.

Johnstown Collegiate

Playoffs

Semifinal Series (Best-of-5)

(4) O vs. (1) Martella's Pharmacy, Sargent's Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Prospect League

Johnstown at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Softball

Greater Johnstown

Women’s Slow-Pitch

Fetz's Sports Pub vs. Back Room Saloon, 6 p.m.

The Haven vs. Bennett's Nursery, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you