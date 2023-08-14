Golf courses

The study “Golf Around The World” found that there are 34,011 golf courses in the world, 45 percent of which are in the United States.

Golf

High School

Hempfield at Ligonier Valley, 9 a.m.

Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge, Forest Hills, Hollidaysburg, Richland, Tyrone at Bald Eagle Area, noon

Bishop Guilfoyle, Central, Clearfield, Penn Cambria, Somerset, Westmont Hilltop at Bellefonte, 1 p.m.

Bedford, Bellwood-Antis, Bishop Carroll, Bishop McCort, Huntingdon, Philipsburg-Osceola at Penns Valley, 1 p.m.

High School Girls

Ligonier Valley, Penn Cambria at River Valley, noon

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you